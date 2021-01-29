SADIEVILLE — The city commission announced its plans for a realignment project on KY 32 at its meeting Monday night.
The project’s design phase was authorized for $250,000 and an engineering firm, HMB, has been secured to identify and determine potential options for the project.
“Currently, we’re in the design phase,” said Mayor Robert Wagoner. “They’ll be doing EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) studies, they’ll start doing surveys, looking at terrain and trying to get some ideas. Then the next phase, we’ll start looking at routes and right-of-ways and things like that. This is kind of the initial phase, getting us off the ground. Project designs for streets, roads and all of that will come later.”
The realignment project will expand KY 32 to a four-lane road and also include an expansion off Exit 136 that would be for commercial development, Wagoner said.
Wagoner said the entire project is funded through the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and will cost approximately $24 million in total. However, the funds were initially part of state’s six-year road project that also includes the replacement of the interstate overpass bridge. But with the funding issues surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Wagoner said the city was able to pull their portion of the project and move forward.
Rep. Savannah Maddox was also in attendance at Monday night’s meeting, having been invited by Wagoner for being “instrumental in helping us get the funding in this project.”
“We talk about innovation and we talk about economic growth all the time, but what we don’t talk about is the perseverance and relentlessness that sometimes has to be done,” Maddox said. “Things move very slowly in the state, that’s not new knowledge to any of you, and we do have budgetary limitations, but none of that was able to deter the mayor to do what he needed to do to move Sadieville forward. This exit is one of very few along I-75 that needs to be developed.”
Wagoner said Maddox, along with Sen. Damon Thayer and Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington, helped immensely with the project up to this point.
“They saw the validity in the project and economic growth in the area,” he said. “That’s why we were able to move it forward like we have.”
There is no estimated completion date for the project as of yet.
Maddox also gave some remarks on the state of COVID-19 in Kentucky during her address to the commission. She said when the legislative session returns on Feb. 2, she hopes the legislature will put some regulatory powers in place in regards to Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive orders in the wake of the pandemic.
“In other states, in fact in the majority of other states, there is a balance of power between the governor and the legislature during a state of emergency,” she said. “You want to have a holistic policy, not one side or the other. We have to be able to work together.”
Maddox added that Kentucky is one of only three states that does not place a limitation on governor’s abilities to make orders and mandates in the wake of an emergency, and that the legislature would be seeking a 30-day limitation. She cited school’s remaining virtual nine months into the pandemic and the number of Kentuckians applying for unemployment as support for her stance.
But Maddox said in uncertain times, it’s important for politics to remain bipartisan.
“Whether we have Republicans in the governor’s office and democrats in the house or vise versa, any fermentation of that, we have to be able to work with checks and balances,” she said.
Commissioner Debra Stamper approved of Maddox’s comments and said her mother, who she hasn’t seen in months, has now contracted COVID-19.
“My mother is in a long-term care facility near Cynthiana,” she said. “I’ve not been allowed to see her for a few months and they called Saturday and said she had COVID. You kept me away from her, you said, for her safety, but she gets COVID anyway?”
Maddox concurred and said there are some legal issues surrounding long-term care facilities, but that people forget isolation always plays into the long-term effects of this pandemic.
“Whenever you’re trying to mitigate a health crisis, you want to take care of everyone, but when you’ve got an 85-year-old mother in a long-term care facility, she might not have a year left,” she said.
Maddox cited opioid overdoses, unemployment and homicide rates in some larger cities going up as a reference for why this upcoming legislative session is important.
Stamper also announced a splash pad project that is in development at the Doan-Veteran’s Park in Sadieville. She said the city has already applied for two grants, one of which is an $80,000 50-50 matching grant, meaning the city would be required to match $40,000 for the project. This would cover a splash pad and a gazebo.
“The kids around here would love that,” Stamper said. “It would just make the park.”
Wagoner said the city plans to make an official announcement on the project at the commission’s February meeting.
“It’s not just the city of Sadieville’s children and adults benefiting,” he said. “We have a lot of people who come from the northern part of the county in the summer time.”
The commission also brought up reworking a gun ordinance that focuses on the ability for residences to shoot firearms within the city limits, though no action was taken at this time.
The next Sadieville City Commission meeting is currently scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 22.
Kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.