The Georgetown-Scott County Revenue Commission (GSCRC) presented data on tax collection and compliance to the city council at the Sept. 11 meeting. GSCRC executive director Scott Hall and Assistant Director and General Counsel Jessica Brown gave a broad overview of the role of GSCRC, as well as specific revenue numbers. GSCRC has a staff of seven people.
During the 2022 fiscal year, GSCRC had an operational cost of $825,000 and collected $48.4 million in revenue, which comes out to an operational cost of $0.017 for every dollar collected, Hall said.
GSCRC collects occupational license tax for the city, which consists of a payroll withholding tax and a net profit tax. Of the 2.5 percent net profit tax, one percent goes to Scott County government, one percent goes to Georgetown government, and 0.5 percent goes to Scott County Schools. For the 2.5% payroll withholding tax, the same distribution applies, but only residents of Scott County pay the 0.5% to Scott County Schools.
GSCRC collected $53.5 million in fiscal year 2023, the largest amount ever collected by the commission. It was also their largest year-over-year increase, up $5.1 million from 2022.
Eighty-eight percent of the occupational license tax collected is from payroll withholding tax, while twelve percent is from net profits tax.
Hall also highlighted that 1,199 new businesses opened in fiscal year 2022, a new record for the county. There are 9,157 business accounts total open with GSCRC as of Aug. 21 of this year.
A major issue is that of those 9,157 accounts, 51.25 percent are currently non-compliant, and have not filed.
“There are no tools to stop someone from illegally operating without a [business] license, and that’s something I think a lot of people don’t understand,” Brown said.
Brown and Hall presented options, both procedural and legislative, to assist in boosting compliance. One policy change recommended was screening bidders on all city projects to ensure they are compliant with GSCRC prior to allowing them to bid. Another was screening anyone before they are appointed to a board to ensure they are compliant.
Legislative action could include ordinances giving preference to bidders that are compliant, immediate suspension or termination of contracts with non-compliant businesses, revocation of business licenses for failure to pay, and adding language that clarifies that rental activity counts as business activity, and is subject to the net profits tax.
Another possible solution presented was publishing a directory of compliant and non-compliant businesses.
Heather Cochran, with RFH, a Lexington accounting firm, presented the firm’s audit of the city at the meeting. The audit included a clean opinion, as Cochran said there were no internal control issues, and the financial statements were presented fairly.
During public comment, Cheyenne Combs asked for part of Corporate Boulevard to be closed briefly for a car cruise-in fundraiser at Country Boy Brewing in honor of her late fiance, Jake Stewart. The fund’s raised go to Jake’s Way, a charity that helps families pay for funeral expenses after unexpected deaths.The council approved the closing, which will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on October 22.
Stephen Price spoke about the proposal to use the city-owned property at the corner of South Broadway and Clayton for stormwater retention. Price proposed using the area as a community garden. Price described the site as ideal for horticulture and botany.
“It would be a shame to sacrifice it for flood mitigation,” Price said.
Price also spoke about the recent offer by the Norfolk Southern Railroad to demolish the bridge over the railroad on Bridge Street. Price stated that he has used the bridge as a pedestrian since its closure, and that it is still useful for that purpose. He recommended that the city ask the railway to elevate at least a portion of the bridge for continued pedestrian use.
“Never bow to a railroad corporation, they are the most powerful corporations in the United States, and the more they get their way, the more likely they are to build a railroad through your backyard,” Price said.
Price referred to the comprehensive plan, and said that it calls for doing away with motor traffic, and said that preserving the bridge for pedestrian bicycles would be a good step in that direction.
Georgetown Municipal Sewer and Water General Manager Chase Azevedo presented bid recommendations for parts they buy regularly, which was approved. The council also approved a change order for the Waste Water Treatment Plant number one upgrade and expansion. The change resulted in a $1,402,816 reduction in cost.
The council accepted $5 million in grant funds for the Paynes Depot storage tank project. The council approved the contract with NetGain technologies to provide servers for Georgetown Police Department. Previously, city government has been under contract with NetGain, but the police department has not been.
The council approved two municipal orders for the fire department, one for a contract for firefighter physicals, one approving the purchase of fire protective clothing.
The council approved the surplus by the police department of 14 vehicles, and accepted three separate grant funds.
Public works brought a request to purchase a skid steer, which was approved, after being tabled at a previous meeting to look into lease options. The lease option was found to be more expensive.
The next city council meeting is on Sept. 25.