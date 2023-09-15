J. Brown

Jessica Brown, the assistant director and general counsel for the Georgetown-Scott County Revenue Commission, speaks at the Georgetown City Council meeting on Sept. 11. 

 News-Graphic Photo By Peter Wilson

The Georgetown-Scott County Revenue Commission (GSCRC) presented data on tax collection and compliance to the city council at the Sept. 11 meeting. GSCRC executive director Scott Hall and Assistant Director and General Counsel Jessica Brown gave a broad overview of the role of GSCRC, as well as specific revenue numbers. GSCRC has a staff of seven people. 

During the 2022 fiscal year, GSCRC had an operational cost of $825,000 and collected $48.4 million in revenue, which comes out to an operational cost of $0.017 for every dollar collected, Hall said. 

