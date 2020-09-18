Marking a unique direction for the Georgetown Fire Department, the city council officially promoted two to assistant fire chief during Monday’s regular meeting.
Tim Thompson has been promoted to assistant chief of prevention, and James Gifford has been promoted to assistant chief of operations.
“(Georgetown Fire Chief) Eric Colson carried an unusually heavy load early on,” said Mayo Tom Prather.
When Colson was promoted from assistant to fire chief last November, he was not permitted to hire an assistant because of multiple scandals including abuse charges within the department and the termination of the previous fire chief.
Colson was doing both the job of fire chief and his previous job as assistant during his first months on the job, Prather said.
“We have taken a bit of a unique direction with our fire department,” Prather said. “We have aligned code enforcement with our fire department because their functions dovetail so well.
“In order to make that happen, we really needed this kind of structure.”
Thompson has been fire marshal and has taken on code enforcement within the city, identifying potential fire hazards. As assistant fire chief for prevention, Thompson will work within the fire department organizational structure to continue and expand those responsibilities, the mayor said.
“We needed a lead person on the fire scene and James was a perfect fit,” Prather said. “He was a battalion chief.”
Gifford was promoted to assistant chief of operations.
