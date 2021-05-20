The Georgetown City Council will hold its first in-person meeting in almost 10 months this Monday, May 24.
“We are excited,” said Andrew Hartley, city administrator. The last in-person meeting of the city council was last August.
The meeting will be held at the Scott County Public Library’s community room due to the state’s current capacity restrictions. Seating will be appropriately spaced and capacity will be limited to 120 persons, 60 percent of the room’s capacity.
“Unfortunately, we cannot accommodate both in person and virtual attendance at this event,” Hartley said.
Masks and social distancing will be required, especially in common areas around the library.
Enter the building on the galley side (on the right, facing the building) instead of the main library entrance.
Because the meeting is being held at a place other than city hall, it will be considered a special meeting.
The meeting will be broadcast live via the city’s YouTube channel.
The library is located at 104 Bradford Lane.
Once Gov. Andy Beshear issues new capacity guidelines, city officials will evaluate when future meetings can return to city hall.