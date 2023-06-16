In a special called meeting Wednesday, the Georgetown City Council signed off on adding 72 acres to Lane’s Run Business Park and financially supporting a “huge” regional project.
The original master plan for Lane’s Run Business Park was approximately 400 acres, with some 188 acres currently developed by businesses providing almost 1,000 jobs and an investment so far, of $4.5 million, said Jack Conner, executive director for the Georgetown/Scott County Chamber of Commerce and Scott United.
The final 72-acre plot runs along Cherry Blossom Way, directly across from Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky. There is a small waterway that along the road, which will create some challenges but the area should be attractive for prospective industries or businesses.
The Scott County Fiscal Court approved Phase III of the business park last week. The state offers a matching grant of up to $2 million to help such economic projects as the business park, said city attorney Devon Golden. An application for the grant will be made to the state for $1.5 million with the city, county and Scott United each contributing $500,000 to meet the locally required matching funds to bring the total amount available for the 72-acre plot to $3 million.
“I am comfortable we’ll get a good return on the investment,” Conner told the council with Scott County Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington sitting nearby. “I believe this will build out quickly.”
When asked how long by council members, Conner projected that once infrastructure is in place, it will likely be filled out in two years or less. A pharmaceutical industry was looking at Scott County, but had to look elsewhere when no appropriate sites were available, Conner said.
Lane’s Run Business Park’s previous phases were each managed through an inter-local agreement between the city and county, Golden said.
“I assume the city and county will enter into a similar agreement on this plot at the appropriate time,” Golden said.
Two other resolutions were brought to the council seeking a tentative financial agreement and application to support a large regional project through the Kentucky Product Development Initiative, a collaborative effort among most central Kentucky counties. To date some $7.5 million has been pledged to the project with Madison and Fayette counties leading the way, Golden said.
The council agreed to commit $562,500 in a joint agreement with the Scott County Fiscal Court towards the project.
“The exact nature of the project is unknown,” Golden said. “It is likely a separate taxing district will need to be created for the project.”
It is still undetermined where the project will be located, Conner said. It is possible it could be multiple projects, Golden said.
“Even if it is not here, it’s benefiting the region,” Golden said.
Conner agreed.
“It isn’t just about Scott. It’s about the region,” he said. “This is a collaborative effort that we have tried to build for so long and have been unable to create.
“It is not unlike TMMK where only 35 percent of the employees live in Scott County. You are collecting occupational taxes, but you don’t have to provide infrastructure for those people. This project would work in the same way.”
Wherever the regional project is eventually located, that area would have to provide the necessary infrastructure, which is why a special taxing district will be needed, she said.
Although specific details on the project could not be revealed — including if there were any specifics actually made — the project is estimated to require $13-to-$14 million available for land acquisition and the eventual project could be as high as $70 million, Golden said.
The funds would not be required until further into the process, but Wednesday’s vote indicated the city’s support. The funds would likely not be required to be included in a city budget until the 2024-25 fiscal year, said Stacey Clark, the city’s finance manager.
The city council approved each resolution unanimously.
The fiscal court approved a similar resolution at its meeting last week.