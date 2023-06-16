In a special called meeting Wednesday, the Georgetown City Council signed off on adding 72 acres to Lane’s Run Business Park and financially supporting a “huge” regional project.

The original master plan for Lane’s Run Business Park was approximately 400 acres, with some 188 acres currently developed by businesses providing almost 1,000 jobs and an investment so far, of $4.5 million, said Jack Conner, executive director for the Georgetown/Scott County Chamber of Commerce and Scott United.

