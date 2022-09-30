Editor’s Note: The following is a comparison of the Georgetown and Scott County fire departments. We made an effort to compare apples to apples as much as possible, but terminology, titles and procedures vary from one to the other. The purpose of this article is to inform and enable residents to make some comparisons. It is not intended to draw any conclusion, but to inform.
As expected, in many ways the Georgetown and Scott County fire departments are mirror images of each other, which is why some community leaders believe it may be time to evaluate if the two departments should be merged into a single department.
About a decade ago, some community leaders pushed for a study on the issue, but then-county Judge-Executive George Lusby pushed back opposing such a study, noting among other reasons like the pay discrepancies between the two departments.
Lusby has retired and Georgetown Mayor Tom Prather has moved from opposing such a merger to encouraging a comprehensive study by an outside source to help determine if such a merger would be in the community’s best interests. Scott United has discussed the possibility of a merger, and current Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington has said he is open to a discussion and possible study, although he is uncommitted.
The News-Graphic filed open records requests with the city and county to try and develop a basic comparison between the two departments. City and county leaders have indicated if a study were conducted it would have to be an independent, outside source. This article is not meant to replace such a study, but rather to offer general information to taxpayers.
The two fire departments often work together and have a mutual aid agreement. Representatives of both the city and county, leaders and fire department representatives, praise the cooperation that exists between the two departments. The discussions in favor of a potential merger seem to focus on possible efficiencies and potential cost savings through energy. Others have noted how well the two departments work together and independently, and question the need for merger.
The population shift is also a factor, leaders note. At one time, the majority of Scott County’s population resided in the county, but now slightly more than 72 percent of its 57,155 population resides within Georgetown’s city limits
What may have ignited some current discussions of a merger study was as the city and county began developing budgets for the current year. Both Georgetown and Scott County fire departments submitted identical requests for new equipment — a pumper truck and a ladder truck — at an estimated cost of $2.26 million for each department.
“That’s over $4.5 million we are asking taxpayers to pay for virtually identical equipment,” Prather said at one point in the budget negotiations.
Due to financial constraints, the Georgetown City Council backed off making the purchase, although the request remains in place for the Scott County Fire Department.
Budgets for the two departments are similar. The current operating budget for the Georgetown Fire Department is slightly over $9 million this year, although about $1.5 million are one-time purchases with ARPA funds. Without the ARPA fund projects, the city’s budget for the fire department is about $7.6 million.
The 2022-23 operating budget for the Scott County Fire Department is $6.7 million. Combined, $15.7 million of the city and county’s current budgets are for the two fire departments. This does not include benefits, such as hazardous pay, overtime, etc. If the city’s one-time ARPA funding is backed out, the city and county and paying some $14.3 million for the two fire departments.
The Scott County Fire Department has 51 personnel, while the Georgetown Fire Department has 59 full-time and one part-time for a total of 110.5 firefighters countywide. The National Fire Protection Association suggests a range of 1.41 to 1.81 firefighters per 1,000 population. For Scott County, which has a population of about 57,155 based upon the 2020 Census, that would translate from 80.5 to 103.5 firefighters necessary to adequately cover the county. Broken down, that would be mean 52.3 to 67 firefighters for Georgetown’s 37,086 population. The county’s population is about 20,069, which breaks down to a range from 28 to 36 firefighters, based on the National Fire Protection Association suggestions.
The city’s salary ranges for the fire department are higher than the county’s salary ranges — one of Lusby’s concerns when the issue was raised a decade ago. Included in a firefighter’s salary package is hazardous pay, training incentives, pensions, etc. For the purposes of this article, we have focused on base pay.
The base pay for the two fire chiefs is similar. The Georgetown fire chief’s base pay is $95,562.28, while the Scott County fire chief’s base pay is $93,600. The two departments designate officers differently, but the range for the city assistant fire chief is $87,903.27 which has two assistant chiefs, to $84,848.22 base pay for the county’s assistant fire chief.
The base pay for a city firefighter/EMT ranges from $56,050 to $47,768.45. The base pay for a county firefighter/EMT ranges from $49,683.33 to $42,585.71.
Scott County is approximately 285 square miles in size, of which 15.85 square miles is located within the Georgetown city limits, according to the 2020 U.S. Census. That leaves some 269.15 square miles for the county fire department.
Equipment needed for a county fire department is different due to the terrain than a city fire department with buildings close together and a more dense population. So, Scott County Fire Department has a greater need for equipment to battle brush fires and a pumper truck to haul water to less population areas, while the Georgetown Fire Department has a great need for ladder trucks. Typically, fire equipment is expected to last 10 years in most situations.
Scott County has four fire stations, located at 2200 Cincinnati Road, 1350 Sadieville Road, 3217 Newtown Pike and 103 Homestead Parkway. The city has three stations, and plans to eventually build another station in the northeastern area of the city. The city’s three stations are located at 141 South Broadway, Station Two is located at 200 Morgan Road and Station Three is at 101 Jacobs Station. Station Three is the city’s headquarters fire station.
Code Enforcement is under Georgetown Fire Department and is led by the assistant chief of prevention. This office is located at 125 West Clinton.
Below is a breakdown of equipment for each department:
Scott County Fire Department
— One heavy rescue engine purchased in 2021 and a reserve heavy rescue purchased in 2006.
— Four pumper trucks, including one purchased in 2017; two purchased in 2007 and one purchased in 2009. The department also has two pumper trucks in reserve, both purchased in 2004.
— One mini-pumper truck purchased in 2013.
— One 3,000-gallon tanker purchased in 2015.
— Two brush/grass fire trucks, one purchased in 2014 and one purchased in 2006.
— One ladder truck, purchased in 2000.
Georgetown Fire Department
—Four heavy rescue engines, purchased in 2013, 2015, 2017 and a reserve purchased in 1994. There is another engine in reserve.
—Historic fire engine
—Two trucks, one frot line, one reserve
—Hazmat truck, which is owned by the Northern Kentucky Regional Hazmat team, but stations in Georgetown
—One brush truck, purchased in 2018
—Eight SUVs, for various officers, including two pool vehicles
—Motorized inflatable boat.
—Two SUVs for code enforcement.