The fate of a possible new inter-local agreement addressing homelessness and affordable housing between Georgetown and the county rests with a vote this week by the Scott County Fiscal Court.
Both Georgetown Mayor Tom Prather and Scott County Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington want to create a position entitled Director of Affordable Housing and Homelessness Prevention, but the position has faced considerable pushback. During the June 27 meeting of the Georgetown City Council, the resolution forming the position was met with an 8-1 vote, with Karen Tingle-Sames voting “no, with concerns,” and Willow Hambrick voting, “yes, with enthusiasm.”
The fiscal court took a vote on the proposal at a June meeting, ending with a 3-3 deadlock after Magistrate Chad Wallace could not enter the meeting via Zoom. Magistrates Alvin Lyons, Rick Hostetler and Kelly Corman voted against the proposal while Dwayne Ellison, David Livingston and Covington voted in favor. Tim Thompson had resigned as magistrate after being appointed chief of the Georgetown Fire Department and did not vote.
Another vote by the fiscal court will be taken at its July 8 meeting.
The agreement states, “…the city and county recognize the availability of affordable housing critical to prevent homelessness and … in an effort to increase the presence of affordable housing and mitigate the frequency and impacts of homelessness in our community, the City and County desire to establish the Office of Affordable Housing and Homelessness Prevention, with the goal of engaging affordable housing developers, obtaining and administering state and federal grant funding that supports housing, collaborating with governmental agencies/departments and local non-profits, and conducting other activities necessary to house and assist the community.”
If approved, the inter-local will be managed by the city. The city and county will split the department’s costs.
When asked what happens if the county votes against the position, Prather replied, “Then we will have missed an opportunity.”
Rent.com reports 72 percent of the apartments in Georgetown have a monthly rent above $1,000 for a two-bedroom apartment, and 15 percent of the apartments rent for $1,500 to $2,100 with 31 percent over $2,101. There are no apartments in Georgetown that rent for less than $600 per month, according to Rent.com. Georgetown’s average monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment is $877 and $962 for a two-bedroom apartment, according to Rent.com.
The average monthly rent for apartments in Georgetown is the same as Richmond ($962) and higher than Winchester ($780), Shelbyville ($682), Danville ($675), Nicholasville ($585) and Frankfort ($550), according to Rent.com.
Some Georgetown apartment complexes require pay stubs showing an individual clears $1,800 to $2,000 per month before qualifying for an apartment. Based on Georgetown’s tax base, an individual must make at least $13.75 to clear $1,812.72 per month and an individual making $15.35 per hour would clear $2,006.72 per month based upon a 40-hour workweek.
An individual should spend no more than 30 percent of their take home pay on rent or housing, according to Chase.com. For the individual making $13.75, Georgetown’s average monthly rent for an apartment is 55 percent of their take home pay and for the individual making $15.35, Georgetown’s average monthly rent would account for 49.8 percent of their monthly take home pay.
An individual would need to make $23.80 for a 40-hour workweek in Georgetown to clear $3,005.48 in order to meet the 30 percent threshold for the city’s average monthly rent.
The median price for a home in Georgetown is $251,000, according to the Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors (LBAR). The median price for a home in Kentucky is $168,998, according to Motley Fool, a financial reporting service.
As recently as 2019, some 59 people were identified by the K-Count as homeless in Scott County, although the school system and other non-profit groups identify more and more individuals who “couch surf” or move from place to place as displaced or without a permanent home.
Georgetown is ranked Kentucky’s fifth most expensive city for household bills, according to doxoinsights.com. On average, Georgetown residents pay $1,886 per month on the 10 most common household bills, which is 15.9 percent higher than the state average of $1,627 but 5.8 percent lower than the national average of $2,003, according to the website. Rent and utilities are among the household bills included.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.