Georgetown and Scott County are well into studies to determine exactly how almost $20 million of combined American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds will be spent.
The city received $9.06 million while the county received $11.1 million in federal funds. The funds were originally intended to replace income or cover additional expenses due to the COVID pandemic. The funds can also be used for a variety of other needs such as infrastructure or non-profits.
The funds must be spent by Dec. 31, 2024, and will be provided in annual increments.
Georgetown designated about $3 million of its funds to cover payroll for its first responders and other expenses associated with the pandemic. Some funds were used for small storm water projects, as well. The city still has roughly $6 million remaining.
Scott County has not touched its allocation, mostly through a series of fortunate events. The county was initially planning to use part of its funding to build a $5 million water tower near Paynes Depot Road, but Sen. Damon Thayer managed to have that expense covered in the state’s budget. Scott County was also planning to use $3.1 million of its allocation for its broadband project, which will provide Internet service to some 5,000 unserved county residents, but U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell and U.S. Rep. Andy Barr helped secure a $3.1 million federal grant through the Consolidated Appropriations Act.
“We have been blessed,” said Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington.
Both the city and county will be using information obtained through a survey conducted by Georgetown/Scott County Planning & Zoning Commission for the Comprehensive Plan. The survey, which is being conducted online, has already received 1,000 responses and both Georgetown Mayor Tom Prather and Covington plan to use that survey to help determine what the public may want.
“We had some questions specifically added to the survey so we could get feedback,” Prather said.
AMEN House, Elizabeth’s Village and Gathering Place have each made presentations to both the city and county for allocations as each has capital projects planned. Bluegrass Community and Technical College has contacted the city about an allocation to help fund scholarships for Scott County high school students who take dual-credit courses at the college.
“Of course, anything we do for BCTC we’ll have to replicate with Georgetown College,” Prather said.
No specific plans have been made, but Prather said it is likely the city and county will set a finite amount of funding for philanthropic organizations.
“Of course, the county has more funds than the city, but this will give the city and county an opportunity to cooperate,” Prather said.
Covington added that plans were for the city and county to provide matching funds to the non-profit organizations.
The main focus for Georgetown and Scott County for the funds are infrastructure, capital projects and immediate needs. Sewer capacity, water lines, capital projects and other future needs will be a priority and both Prather and Covington said they are interested in the results of the Comprehensive Plan survey.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.