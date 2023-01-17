Kentucky is getting $478 million from the national opioid settlement.

Georgetown has received $33,207.90 under the Distributor Settlement and $65,187.58 under the Janssen Settlement to date, according to Devon Golden, city attorney. Scott County has received $98,732 under the Distributor Settlement and $198,311 under the Janssen Settlement to date, according to a Kentucky Association of Counties chart. Under the terms of the settlement, cities and counties will each receive government allotments with 50 percent going to the cities/counties and the state will control 50 percent for grant funding, which each city or county can apply for as well.

