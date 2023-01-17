Kentucky is getting $478 million from the national opioid settlement.
Georgetown has received $33,207.90 under the Distributor Settlement and $65,187.58 under the Janssen Settlement to date, according to Devon Golden, city attorney. Scott County has received $98,732 under the Distributor Settlement and $198,311 under the Janssen Settlement to date, according to a Kentucky Association of Counties chart. Under the terms of the settlement, cities and counties will each receive government allotments with 50 percent going to the cities/counties and the state will control 50 percent for grant funding, which each city or county can apply for as well.
The settlement agreements utilize a formula to determine each city and county’s “consolidated state allocation” percentage. Georgetown’s percentage is 0.2129888820 percent. The Distributor Settlement will be paid over 18 years, and the Janssen Settlement will be paid over nine years.
The majority of the settlement must be used to combat the opioid epidemic.
The money comes from a $26 billion settlement with drug maker Johnson & Johnson and the nation’s top three drug distributors, cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergan and McKesson Corp. Kentucky’s allotment will be distributed by the Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission, housed in the attorney general’s office.
Kentucky has been one of the states hardest hit by the opioid epidemic, and Scott County has not been immune. In 2021, Kentucky recorded 2,250 overdose deaths, with 73 percent of the deaths involving fentanyl. Scott County has experienced double digit overdose deaths for several years.
The first allotment of settlement money was paid to every county in Kentucky in December, ranging from $15,994 in Robertson County to $6.7 in Jefferson County. The payments are set to go through 2038. Scott County’s total was $292,543.
The Kentucky League of Cities reports 149 Kentucky cities received an allotment from the settlement. Georgetown’s total was $98,395.48, said Golden.
State law requires no less than 85 percent of the proceeds received by each government “shall go toward abatement of the opioid epidemic in those communities.” Another statute defies acceptable use of funds and includes a wide range of criteria and guidelines for reimbursement of prior expenses and the finding of new programs related to prevention, treatment and recovery of people with opioid-use disorders and co-occurring substance-use disorder, or mental health issues.
A report must be filed each year with the Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission on how the funds are spent. That agency “is not responsible for the allocation of the opioid settlement funds to Kentucky cities and counties,” said Krista Buckel, communications director for Attorney General Daniel Cameron, in an email to Kentucky Health News.
The amount for each government is based on “population adjusted for proportionate share of the impact of the opioid epidemic,” according to a national Opioid Settlement FAQ fact sheet. Impact is determined by the amount of opioids shipped to the state, the number of opioid-related deaths, the number of people with opioid-use disorder in the state, and each political subdivision’s proportionate share of those numbers.
“Adjustments were made to reflect the severity of the impact because the oversupply of opioids had deleterious effects in some locales than others,” the fact sheet states. “Ultimately, the model allocates settlement funds in proportion to where the opioid crisis has caused harm.”
Settlement agreements have recently been made with Walmart, Teva Pharmaceuticals and Allergan for their role in the opioid epidemic, said Cameron. Money from these settlements will be divided between state and local governments, with the same requirements.
Melissa Patrick of Kentucky Health News contributed to this report. Kentucky Health News is an independent news service of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues, based in the School of Journalism and Media at the University of Kentucky with support from the Foundation for a Better Kentucky.