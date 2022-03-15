The Georgetown/Scott County Planning Commission voted Thursday to recommend several changes to local regulations to the Georgetown City Council and Scott County Fiscal Court.
The proposed new regulations and amendments will define and regulate short term rentals — Airbnbs — define commercial landscape operations for zoning purposes, and define and provide zoning requirements for solar systems and solar farms.
The proposed solar zoning ordinance would allow rooftop and other solar systems where the system is integrated into the home or building in all zone districts except the downtown historic district where an architectural review and conditional use permit would be required. Ground mounted systems would be prohibited in C-1 and historic zones and would require a conditional use permit in agricultural and residential areas and large scale (footprint of more than 10 acres) ground mounted solar energy systems would require a conditional use permit in all zones.
The ordinance would also require developers of ground mounted solar energy systems — solar farms — to provide a decommissioning plan and maintain securities on deposit to cover the cost. Senior planner Matt Summers said the ordinance is based on a model ordinance from the Kentucky Resource Council.
The short term rental ordinance for Georgetown was originally on the agenda for the Nov. 10 planning commission meeting and since that time has been reviewed based on concerns raised at that meeting. The zoning ordinance outlines the zones in which renting single rooms or entire homes would be permitted which includes certain business, agricultural, and residential zones. The presentation from planning staff also clarified that short-term rentals would be permitted to the same degree as long-term rentals in “lawfully non-conforming residential structures” in zones where short-term rentals would otherwise not be permitted.
Additional regulations governing the operation of Airbnbs and the collection of transient taxes were on the agenda for the Georgetown council Monday.
Roy Cornett, who owns and operates two Airbnb units in downtown Georgetown, expressed concerns with some of the language in that ordinance at the Planning Commission meeting, but said that increased regulation is necessary to allow the tourism commission to collect taxes on Airbnbs.
While most of the online hosting sites collect a one percent transient tax on behalf of the State of Kentucky, many short-term rental operators are unaware that they are also required to submit a 3 percent tax to the Georgetown/Scott County Tourism Commission.
Currently Tourism collects between $9,000 and $14,000 per year in transient taxes on short-term rentals, which accounts for about 3.2 percent of the total transient taxes paid in Scott County. Based on current listings on airbnb.com the total potential annual tax revenue could be between $30,000 and $35,000 per year, but many operators are not paying, officials said.
“It’s not intentional that they’re not paying, it’s just that they don’t know they’re supposed to,” said Tourism Executive Director Lori Saunders. Many hosts see the deduction for the one percent Kentucky state tax and don’t realize online platforms are not deducting all required taxes, she said.
Adding new regulations to govern the registration of Airbnbs could help Tourism identify properties that aren’t remitting their taxes, Saunders said. Identifying a property on the online platforms can be difficult because the addresses are only provided upon booking. It can also be difficult to properly identify properties on county lines, she said.
