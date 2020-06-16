Georgetown Mayor Tom Prather and Scott County Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington are each breathing a little easier knowing the federal CARES Act will provide some financial relief caused by the pandemic shutdown.
“Initially, we thought the only relief offered by the CARES Act was reimburse for any costs related directly to the coronavirus,” Prather said. “That would really help us. But we have since learned there will be reimbursement for the salaries for first responders. That’s a big help.”
The Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Stimulus (CARES) Act was passed by Congress to provide economic assistance caused by COVID-19. Although the package was passed in March, many details have had to be worked out over the following weeks.
The relief for local governments is a reimbursement of expenses, including first responder salaries, relating to COVID-19. The amount of funding is based upon population and based upon that data Georgetown could receive up to $2.4 million while Scott County could receive up to $1.9 million. The period allowed for reimbursement is March1 through Dec. 31.
During Friday’s Fiscal Court meeting, the county applied for $970,000, which included reimbursements through May 31, said Michelle Ray, county treasurer. The county funds will be debited to the line item, Department for Local Government, so they can be tracked easily, she said
The city will be taking similar action, but knowing the federal funds are available is a relief, Prather said.
“We are still going to pass an austere budget,” the mayor said about the city’s budget. “But this helps a lot. We still have a hole to climb out it, but it will be a more shallow hole.”
Early projections showed city revenues during the pandemic shutdown might drop as much as 30 percent and the shutdown would likely affect revenues through the remainder of the year. The county had similar projections and passed a budget last month limiting capital expenditures and limited personnel changes.
Prather provided council members with his budget late last month, and he says he hopes to have their budget approved before the end of June, which is the end of his fiscal year. The mayor had hoped to get passed several revenue generation proposals in order to give first responders, specifically the police department, raises and the ability to hire more officers, but those plans are on hold.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.