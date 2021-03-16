Although its population has more than doubled, Georgetown has fewer employees today, than it did in 1999, Mayor Tom Prather told the city’s finance committee recently.
In 1999, Georgetown had 218 employees when its population, according to the U.S. Census, was 15,471. Today, Georgetown employs 186 — a difference of 32 — with a population of 34,395, according to the latest census reports. Georgetown police department employed 57 officers in 1999, the same as today even though the population and the city’s incorporated area each has doubled.
“I don’t think that gets enough attention,” said David Lusby, Georgetown’s longest tenured council member.
Lusby said he was frustrated the city did not get enough credit for managing its resources, especially now that the council had started aggressively seeking ways to increase revenue in order to increase salaries for first responders and to enable the police and fire department to hire more personnel. Last fall, the council passed a 911 fee that helped fund the emergency dispatch department, freeing up general funds to enable the council to provide $5,000 annual raises to first responders.
On July 1, 2021, a city tax on insurance premiums will increase from 5 percent to 8 percent, adding another $2 million to the city’s revenues.
But the city may not be finished. Based upon statistics provided by the city, Georgetown will need an additional $6-to-$8 million in annual revenues within the next three-to-five years in order to bring the police and fire department staffing levels up to the state and national standards. The city plans to add 15 police officers and eight firefighters during that period.
While the focus has been on bring the police and fire departments up to standards, Prather is clear there remains a lot of work to be done elsewhere.
“The city needs to construct several major capital projects over the course of the next two-to-six years,” states a city power point presentation.
Among those needs include:
—Modernizing city hall, although the immediate need is to stabilize the century-old building’s limestone facade, at an estimated cost of $2.2 million. Renovating city hall — minus stabilizing the facade — is estimated to cost $4.3 million.
—Improve Old Oxford Road at a cost of $6 million. The city has applied for multiple grants to improve this roadway, but so far has been unsuccessful.
—Extend Lexus Way to Old Oxford Road, providing a relief exit for some 1,500 homes in abut six subdivisions. This extension is estimated to cost another $6 million.
—Construction of a new fire station in the northeast area of the city. The new station, including trucks and equipment, is estimated to cost $8-to-$10 million. Scott County is planning to build a new EMS building and the city could join and combined those two services into one building, but that would likely move up the timeline for construction.
In order to met these needs, the city is looking at several options to increase revenue, in addition to the 911 fee and insurance premium tax already approved.
—Change net profits to a gross receipt tax for businesses.
—Increase payroll tax.
—Implement a stormwater utility fee.
—Implement development impact fees.
—Implement a special property tax for abandoned urban property.
—Levy a gas franchise fee.
—Increase fees for services such as building inspections, cemetery plots and fire inspections.
“We have a lot of work ahead of us,” Prather told the council during a recent meeting.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.