The Georgetown City Council finally approved the controversial rate increase for Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Service, and then immediately turned its attention to the renovation of city hall and the possible construction of a new fire station, during its Feb. 27 meeting.
Each council member voiced concern but a reluctant acceptance of the latest GMWSS rate proposal could not be avoided. The rate increase that was eventually accepted included three consecutive years of 17 percent rate hikes starting March 1, 2023, followed by three consecutive years of six percent rate increases. The increases will be first reflected in the GMWSS bills received by customers in April.
Council members urged GMWSS to begin offering a senior citizen discount and to find ways to help citizens on fixed incomes and those who may struggle with the rate increase. Discussions of the rate increase have been ongoing since November and have featured several proposals. Engineering errors during the construction of Waste Water Treatment Plant One is mostly to blame for the rate increases, but a stretch of 12 years in the late 1990s and early 2000s without any rate increase also put the utility behind in its cash flow position, said GMWSS officials.
Early in 2022, former mayor Tom Prather said one of his priorities would be to renovate the historic building that houses city hall. An early projection several years ago, estimated the cost of an extensive renovation at $6 million, but more recent projections placed the cost closer to $9 million. Council members have now questioned if the renovation should be done in stages, rather than all at once as the city faces several financial challenges ahead. The building has some structural issues that must be addressed soon, architects have told council members in recent meetings.
A Fire Committee meeting in January revealed potential plans to build a fourth fire station of Lexus Way, near the Toyota Child Care Center. The Scott County Fiscal Court is proceeding with construction of an EMS building in that area, and the city could join to build the fire station at or near that location. A work session was held last night (March 6) to discuss these matters. The meeting was set to be recorded and should be available on the city’s YouTube channel. No binding vote, or action can be taken during a work session.
Mayor Burney Jenkins has not indicated his position on either matter, awaiting more information.
In other action, the council approved Josh Nash as the new assistant police chief of the Georgetown Police Department. Chris Morrison and Cody Jackson were each promoted to captain with the Georgetown Fire Department.
—The mayor and council members each received a 6.5 percent cost-of-living pay increases based upon the cost of living adjustment issued by the Department for Local Government and ordinances passed in 2012 and 2013. The ordinances called for cost of living increases to be adjusted automatically on an annual basis, according to calculations by the State Finance and Administration Cabinet. The adjustments go into effect the first day of the calendar year.
The annual salary for the mayor will increase from $84,221.54 to $89,696.94, an annual increase of $5,474.40. salaries for council members will increase from $13,093.80 to $13,944.90, an annual increase of $851.10. The annualized cost to the city will be $12,283.18.
—The city approved a resolution for an inter-local agreement for a pavilion to be built in the back corner of the city parking lot. The pavilion will be used by the Farmers’ Market, but can also be used for entertainment and other activities. The cost of the pavilion will be about $1 million and will be paid by the Scott County Fiscal Court.