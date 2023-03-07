The Georgetown City Council finally approved the controversial rate increase for Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Service, and then immediately turned its attention to the renovation of city hall and the possible construction of a new fire station, during its Feb. 27 meeting.

Each council member voiced concern but a reluctant acceptance of the latest GMWSS rate proposal could not be avoided. The rate increase that was eventually accepted included three consecutive years of 17 percent rate hikes starting March 1, 2023, followed by three consecutive years of six percent rate increases. The increases will be first reflected  in the GMWSS bills received by customers in April.

