Georgetown took a step closer to privatizing its city garbage collection during its meeting Monday as deadlines regarding Central Kentucky Landfill loom.
During an almost two-hour powerpoint presentation Andrew Hartley, the city’s chief administrative officer, went through various options the city must consider as they develop a proposal seeking bids so that a private company may eventually assume garbage collection responsibilities. Council members asked questions, offered suggestions and heard recommendations as the city tweaked its bid requests.
The city’s contract with Central Kentucky Landfill ends Dec. 31, 2021, but also looming is an Oct. 31 deadline in which the Scott County Fiscal Court has determined no more solid waste may be placed in the landfill. Last year, the fiscal court revised its Solid Waste Management Plan which stated Central Kentucky Landfill could not accept any additional solid waste once it reached capacity, which according to county officials occurred late last year. A judge, however, extended that deadline to Oct. 31 in order to allow governments using the landfill to find other alternatives.
The county and the landfill are mired in a serious of court and administrative disputes regarding expansion of the landfill and its operating future.
The city sold the landfill to Waste Services of the Bluegrass in 1999 and at that time signed a contract through the end of 2021 to continue disposal of its solid waste at the landfill located in northern Scott County. Under that contract CKL has been charging the city $15.90 per ton, but bids received by the city last month ranged as high as $43.50 per ton. In a letter to city officials, CKL requested support for its expansion in return that it would maintain the $15.90 per ton rate.
Mayor Tom Prather expressed disappointment with the letter and said, “Such scare tactics are not helpful.”
Given what is taking place with the landfill, the city has no choice but to seek bids for waste disposal, Hartley said. The city will not agree to an exclusive contract because of the uncertainty of the litigation between the county and landfill, and plans to initially seek just a one-year contract with an outside vendor, he said.
The two bidders were the Rumpke Transfer Station, here in Scott County, and Waste Services of the Bluegrass’s Transfer station in Lexington. Rumpke’s bid was $43.50 per ton, but when adjusted for mileage, including wear and tear on vehicles, was $33.43, Hartley said. WSB’s transfer station bid was $41.50, but when adjusted for mileage was $43.38, he said.
Officials recommended the city accept the Rumpke bid.
“If the landfill does get an expansion permit, the city can address a new contract at that time,” officials said.
Under the 2022 budget, the city anticipates a $149,307 deficit from its garbage collection operations. The largest expense is personnel at almost $1.5 million annually. If the council accepts the Rumpke bid, that deficit will likely increase to $675,934 if the city continues its own garbage collections. If so, the city would have to increase collection rates from its current $15 for regular collections and $8 for senior citizens to something like $22.24 for regular and $8 for seniors or $20.63 for everyone, eliminating the senior citizen discount.
The city has not increased its garbage collection rates since 2009, officials said.
However, if the city turns over its garbage collections to a private company, collection rates for citizens may remain close to where they are now, depending upon what additional services may be included, Hartley said. One of those additional services could be recycling, an option the city has wanted to offer for several years but found it was not economically feasible while it maintained garbage collections. A private company could offer recycling at a more economical cost due to volume, Hartley said.
The city would likely need to maintain billing responsibilities in order to reduce costs and it would be handled by Georgetown Municipal Sewer and Water Services, Hartley said.
The council discussed maintaining a senior discount even if the service was turned over to a private company. Currently, the city has 1,324 residents receiving a senior discount, compared to 10,090 residents paying the regular price for service. Most council members favored continuing a senior discount, but reducing the discount to 10-to-15 percent.
The city could institute a franchise or administration fee, which would generate revenue, Hartley said. A recommendation would be 10 percent franchise fee, which would be passed on to the customer.
The private garbage collection vendors would not collect yard waste unless it was placed inside garbage bags and placed in the Herbies, so the city would likely have to continue that service or discontinue it altogether.
The city would likely dispose of its trucks and equipment on its own in order to maximize a return, Hartley said.
The garbage collection vendors also indicated they would be interested in hiring any city sanitation personnel displaced by this decision.
“They need people and especially people who know the city routes,” Hartley said.
However, the city is short-handed in Public Works so some personnel would be needed there and if the city continues its yard waste collections, the city would need people and equipment for that service.
“No one would be laid off due to this action,” Prather told the council.
Hartley said the city would use the council’s input to put together a bid proposal for privatizing sanitation collection seeking a five-year contract and may have it as early as the next council meeting on July 26.
