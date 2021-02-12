In preparation for the 2021-22 fiscal year budget, Georgetown Mayor Tom Prather alerted council members Monday he hopes to transition how businesses are taxed from a net profit to a gross receipts tax.
Prather also said he will ask the council to increase taxes on insurance premiums from its current rate of 5 percent to 8 percent. In order for the tax to be applied for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1, the state Department of Insurance must be notified by March 23, said the mayor. The council will have to have a first and second reading of an ordinance to make such an increase.
From July 1, 2009 through June 30, 2011 the city under then-mayor Karen Tingle-Sames levied a 7 percent insurance premium tax but it was reduced to 5 percent on July 1, 2011, due to a sunset clause in the ordinance.
“I may have to ask the council for a special meeting in order to make that timeline,” Prather said.
Last year before the pandemic struck, the city unveiled an analysis comparing Georgetown’s revenues and expenses to 18 peer cities. Using that as a guidepost Prather indicated he was ready to renew the city’s efforts to shore up some weaknesses and address some revenue shortfalls illuminated by the analysis but stalled when businesses were shut down due to the pandemic.
The analysis exposed several areas of concern that Prather and the council have committed to addressing. The police and fire departments are understaffed and underpaid based upon the city’s population. Last year, the council imposed a 911 fee to pay for the city/county emergency dispatch, which is funded through an inter-local agreement with the Scott County Fiscal Court. Previously, Georgetown used general funds to pay for its share of the dispatch services, but the 911 fee freed up those funds and the council voted to give first responders a $5,000 annual pay increase.
Even with the pay increase, Georgetown’s police and fire department personnel remain underpaid and understaffed compared to those peer cities, according to the report.
“We need to begin to address the head count issues,” Prather said about the first responder staff shortages. “It would be impractical to hire 15 police officers in one year, so we will implement a plan to hire five police officers per year for three years, and do the same for the fire department.
“Of course at the end of that three-year period we’ll have to take another look because things will have changed.”
But in order to do that, the city must find new revenue sources, he said. The analysis showed Georgetown’s insurance premium tax was tied for the lowest among the peer cities with the average at 8.19 percent, Prather said.
A study of the city’s tax structure has revealed a weakness in how businesses are taxed, Prather said.
“We need to look at a totally different tax structure,” said the mayor. “What is happening now is totally unfair to our city’s small and medium size businesses. It is unfair to employees. Right now, 74 percent of the city’s revenues are paid by workers through their payroll taxes.
“It is unconscionable the burden we have placed on medium and small sized businesses.”
The mayor did not go into additional detail, but promised an accounting for the council at its next meeting. He indicated the new tax structure would be much of the focus of the next finance committee meeting, which will be held soon.
“We are going to be very busy between now and the first of the new budget year (July 1),” Prather said.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.