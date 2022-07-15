Some $1.1 million of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding will be doled out to 12 area philanthropic organizations.
A committee of four Georgetown council members — Willow Hambrick, Greg Hampton, Todd Stone and Tammy Lusby-Mitchell — met with each group and voted on how the funds would be distributed. The city will receive about $6.2 million in ARPA funding.
Mayor Tom Prather praised the committee and noted the time and effort each member put into learning how each philanthropic organization worked and about the specific projects for which each sought funding.
Lusby-Mitchell said the meetings were beneficial as the council members learned about how these groups operate and the benefits they provide.
“There is a lot of good stuff going on in this community,” she said.
The groups each made a funding request to the city, and each was fully vetted, Hambrick said.
“I am so pleased we were able to personalize some of these (ARPA funds), “ Hambrick said. ‘Every entity that requested funds received funds. But we made it clear these were one-time gifts and we focused on specific projects.
“This is an over and above gift that shows (the city) cares.”
The organizations to receive ARPA funding from the city include:
—Elizabeth’s Village — $200,000 for the purchase of property;
—Habitat for Humanity — $10,000 for construction of a house on Water Street and to assist veterans;
—Scott County Humane Society —$20,000 towards construction of a new building;
—Ed Davis Learning Center —$100,000 for renovations;
—Georgetown/Scott County Tourism Commission — $10,000 for mural program and $21,000 toward purchase of a community stage;
—AMEN House — $200,000 for the purchase of property;
—Friends of the Park — $10,000 toward a covered shelter at the accessible playground at the Pavilion;
—Gathering Place — $100,000 towards the purchase of property;
—Georgetown/Scott County Museum — $28,000 towards the purchase of items for museum;
—Bluegrass Community and Technical College — $200,000 for endowment/scholarships for Scott County high school students enrolling in dual credit courses;
—Georgetown College — $200,000 for endowment for the Legends and Legacies program for Scott County students attending Georgetown College;
—Nursing Home Ombudsman Program — $1,000 for work done in Georgetown.
Council member Karen Tingle-Sames noted Georgetown College was a private college, and asked why they were receiving funding.
The mayor said the funds would go towards an endowment to enable Georgetown College’s Legacies and Legends program, which pays tuition for Scott County students, to continue well into the future. BCTC received a similar funding grant which would also be used to build an endowment to benefit Scott County students who enroll in dual credit courses between the school system and the BCTC system.
Several funding requests will go towards the purchase of property as the groups are expanding due to needs within the community. Elizabeth Village has already purchased property that will be used to house domestic violence victims and AMEN House is planning to relocate to a larger location that may include warehouse capabilities.
