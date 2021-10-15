At both his State of the City address, and at the regular city council meeting Monday, Mayor Tom Prather said he would soon present his argument for changing Georgetown’s net profits tax to a gross receipts tax.
Prather said he and the city’s chief administrative officer Andrew Hartley are working on a video presentation for the city council soon.
“We need to continue the conversation about gross receipts tax versus net profits tax,” Prather said during his State of the City address at the Georgetown/Scott County Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon. “Two clear goals. One, we need the additional revenue….the second goal is fairness and equity. I can assure you that based upon our data and the data you will see, we have to provide some relief to our small businesses.
“There is no doubt our small businesses pay more net profits tax burden than they should fairly pay. They carry an undue burden. We have too many large businesses that do not pay any net profits. You will learn that 30 percent of the businesses in Georgetown pay no net profit taxes. Over 100 of these businesses in our largest revenue category pay no net profits. It is a fairness issue. It is an equity issue and we must address it.”
Earlier this year Prather began discussing converting the city’s net profits tax to a gross profits tax. While no specific business has been singled out, Prather has discussed national chain operations that use tax deductions from construction in faraway places to avoid paying taxes in Georgetown. Various formulas have been floated in various city meetings and discussions, but no specific details on how such a tax would be structured have been released.
Prather told the council during its regular meeting Monday, he expected to make the net profits/gross receipts presentation later this month, possibly during a specially called council meeting, “due to the complexity of the topic,” he said.
During his State of the City address, Prather outlined the city’s five-year plan to increase staffing for the city’s police and fire departments. Based upon a study of Georgetown’s peer cities, Georgetown needs to hire more first responders in order to meet an “average” of its peer cities, the mayor said. The city has developed a five-year plan hiring a specific number of first responders each year until that average is met.
“The first two years (of the plan) are fully funded,” Prather told the chamber audience. The council approved a 911 fee about two years ago that moved funding for the emergency dispatch center from the city’s general fund to the revenue generated by the fee. In July, an increase in the insurance premium tax was imposed.
In addition to increasing the pay and staffing for first responders, the mayor said the city had other priorities that needed addressing including: renovation of city hall, construction and staffing for a new fire station, likely in the northern part of the city and improvements on Old Oxford Road and Lexus Way.
Funding the final three years of the city’s five-year plan are now the mayor and city’s focus, Prather said.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.