Georgetown Mayor Burney Jenkins, center, is flanked by City Clerk Tracie Hoffman, left, and Chief Administrative Officer Devon Golden, right, during a recent city council meeting.

 News-Graphic Photo by Mike Scogin

About one month ago, the Georgetown City Council seemed content to delay two major projects — the renovation of city hall and construction of a new fire station near Toyota Motor Manufacturing — until the 2023-24 budget was completed.

According to multiple sources inside the council, both projects are back on the table, and may actually be on track for approval soon— some 90 days before the budget must be approved by July 1, 2023.

