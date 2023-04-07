About one month ago, the Georgetown City Council seemed content to delay two major projects — the renovation of city hall and construction of a new fire station near Toyota Motor Manufacturing — until the 2023-24 budget was completed.
According to multiple sources inside the council, both projects are back on the table, and may actually be on track for approval soon— some 90 days before the budget must be approved by July 1, 2023.
During its March 13 meeting, Connie Tackett urged the council to delay any major capital plans until the city’s financial situation was clear. Tackett repeatedly said she was not opposed to the projects, but was concerned about the city’s revenue situation.
“It comes down to revenue,” she said. “It comes down to money.”
At that time the council seemed to agree to wait, but during a special council meeting in mid-March, Mayor Burney Jenkins alerted the council that reconsideration of the city hall project was needed because of potential health hazards due to water seepage and destruction to the historic building. Following the special meeting, city Risk Manager Rick Johnston gave several council members a tour of problem areas. One area was an enclosed stairway in the back of city hall that was enclosed in 1993 during then mayor Warren Power’s term. The interior of the walls have been stripped due to water leaking and a packet presented to council members showed standing water in that enclosure, extensive water damage and bird droppings in the attic and snake that was found in the ladies second floor restroom.
City officials said mold had been located in some areas, and removed, but other walls where water has leaked remain in place. The ladies’ restroom on the main floor was locked due to water damage. The packet includes dangers that mold and bird droppings present to employees.
During discussion on the city hall renovation council member Todd Stone issued a warning to his fellow council members.
“If we go ahead with this city hall project, and not approve the fire station, the public perspective will be that we care more about this building than public safety,” Stone said. “I’m not saying it’s right, just that will be the public’s perspective.”
The renovation of city hall is estimated at $11.9 million, while the fire station is estimated to cost about $3.2 million. The biggest challenge for the fire station is its staffing, which would require the city to hire an additional 12 firefighters at a total recurring annual salary of $1.2-$1.5 million. Georgetown Fire Chief Tim Thompson suggested the city apply for a federal Safer Grant, which would potentially pay the salaries of 12 firefighters for three years if the grant is approved. The city would pick up the salaries once the federal grant expires.
Council member Mark Showalter, who is a member of the city’s fire committee, issued a statement upon learning support for the fire station was gaining among council members.
“I honestly believe we have to stay focused on seeing our proposed budget, which will begin 7/1/23, before any additional large expenses are signed off and agreed upon,” Showalter’s statement read. “I believe that this city council needs to develop short term and long term priorities and then develop a plan on how these priorities will be paid for.
“If there is either no plan, or a plan that is being held back at the present time, at least let us know if future tax/fee increases are involved.”
In the meeting Tackett said recent fee and tax increases were used to boost salaries.
“You can only tax people so much,” she said asking the council how the additional firefighters would be paid.
Adding urgency to the matter is a plan by Scott County Fiscal Court to build an Emergency Medical Services headquarters on Lexus Way, near the Toyota Child Care Center. The land was provided to the city and county by Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky. Eventually, the city planned to build a fire station adjacent to the county EMS building and the two would be connected. It has been noted money could be saved if the fire station is built at the same time as the EMS building because construction will already be on site, Thompson said. The county has not given final approval for the EMS building, nor sought bids although county officials have said such action is imminent.
“Recently, we did recurring expenses with the insurance premium tax increase,” Tackett said. “It allowed us to get about $2.4 million in revenue. We used the majority of that in salaries. So, that is how we grant salary increases for our first responders — everybody really. So, that has been exhausted. We did the 911 fee, and that has generated almost $1 million and that is so the 911 can do what they are doing.
“There is stormwater, and we haven’t done that yet. You see that needs to be done. That’s a need as well. I’m not saying we don’t need it. The fire department is doing a great job doing what they are doing until we can figure out where that revenue is coming from.”
Future projections of the city’s revenues versus expenses show the expenses far exceed the revenue, Tackett said.
Stone countered by saying the city is already behind in providing fire stations.
“We should not be talking about a fourth fire station,” Stone said. “We should be talking about a fifth or even a sixth fire station.”
The city has between $23 and $27 million in reserves. On multiple occasions the city has budgeted the use of its reserves to balance a first-of-the-year budget, but has not always needed to actually draw on those reserves. Most of the city hall renovation was included in a prior budget, and would be paid through the reserves. If the fire station is built, that, too, would likely be built either through a bond or reserves.
Building city hall and the fire station are capital expenses and are essentially one-time expenses, Tackett said.
“I’m concerned about the recurring salary expenses,” she said.
The recurring $1.2 million to $1.5 million in annual salaries to staff the proposed fire department is the concern, she said.