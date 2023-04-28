The Georgetown City Council has formally approved the renovation of historic city hall, and plans are well under way to move all city office to remote locations.
At its April 10 meeting, the council approved in a 5-3 vote the full renovation of city hall at a maximum cost of $12.3 million. The renovation will include renovating the third floor, which is currently difficult to reach and is not in much use, and enclosing the rear stair tower, where substantial water seepage has occurred. The addition of the third floor — which will be used for the mayor’s office — will increase the useable square footage to 19,800. Currently, the city hall is about 17,000 sq. ft.
Some $9.8 million for the project has been included in the 2022-23 budget. The council will include the remaining costs in a future budget with plans to use cash reserves, long-term financing and possible tax credits. The $12.3 million includes construction costs, as well as the cost of a construction manager who is responsible for keeping the project progressing and to keep the project in budget.
In February, the council appeared willing to wait until June to address the renovation and after the 2023-24 budget was completed. In a subsequent meeting City Risk Manager Patrick Johnson warned the council of potential dangers to employees and visitors. Mold from water seepage, bird droppings and the likelihood of more mold hidden behind walls has created a possibly unsafe environment, Johnson said.
“I am almost certain there is mold behind sheetrock that needs to be removed,” Johnson said.
Early last year, then-mayor Tom Prather and city officials began planning for an extensive renovation of the building, which was built in 1888-89. Bids were sought in November and opened in January, said Elizabeth Hunt of Lord, Aeck & Sargent, the architectural firm hired to oversee the project. The bids came in at $11.9 million.
The city is seeking historical tax credits, which would require the slate roof, but could cover as much as 20 percent of the cost of the roof. The cost for the slate roof would be an additional $494,795. Arcitects have said the slate roof would last five times longer than a metal roof, but the initial cost is much higher.
James Codell of Codell Construction warned the city hall roof was treacherous and would not be an easy roof to replace, which is why the cost is high.
The fourth option is a rear patio area at a projected cost of $233,000.
“This is a tough project,” Codell told the council in an earlier meeting. “It spooked bidders. They ran from it. You’ve got to give bidders some clarity.”
Once construction begins, it is estimated it will take 15 months to complete, but that timeline depends upon what is found during the project. The building has water issues and other foundational issues that may increase the timeline, although the “roots” of the building are solid, architects said.
Effective with the next council meeting on May 8, the city council meetings will move to the Scott County Courthouse and will meet in the fiscal court chambers.
The mayor and city attorney offices remain at city hall and will likely remain there for several more months. Some offices have already moved, and others are in the process of relocating. It is best to call. All telephone numbers will remain unchanged.
—The City Clerk is currently located in the Rock House at 629 North Broadway
—Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Services building at 1000 West Main will house Human Resources. Risk Manager and Finance Director.
—Old Jailer’s House will house the Mayor, Executive Assistant, Chief Administrative Officer and City Attorney.
—Public Works Satellite Building will house City Engineer and Engineering Technician.