The Georgetown City Council has formally approved the renovation of historic city hall, and plans are well under way to move all city office to remote locations.

At its April 10 meeting, the council approved in a 5-3 vote the full renovation of city hall at a maximum cost of $12.3 million. The renovation will include renovating the third floor, which is currently difficult to reach and is not in much use, and enclosing the rear stair tower, where substantial water seepage has occurred. The addition of the third floor — which will be used for the mayor’s office — will increase the useable square footage to 19,800. Currently, the city hall is about 17,000 sq. ft.

