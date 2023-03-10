Bid returns for the proposed renovation of Georgetown City Hall soared to $11.9 million, well above the projected $9.1 million discussed with the city council last year.
That figure was shared with the city council during its work session Monday. No official decision can be made during a work session.
The bids were sought in November and opened in January, said Elizabeth Hunt of Lord, Aeck & Sargent, the architectural firm hired to oversee the project.
“This is a tough project,” said James Codell of Codell Construction. “It spooked bidders. They ran from it. You’ve got to give bidders some clarity.”
The building’s age at about 150 years, its condition, the extent of the possible renovations and inflation were all factors in the high bid returns, said several construction officials. The bid is good through April 10.
It was originally planned for actual renovation on the building to begin in November, but the GMWSS’ rate hike proposal took priority by the council and mayor. Specs for the bids were late, delaying the ability to seek bids until late in the year.
There are at least three renovation proposals on the table, including the full renovation at $11.9 million. Option Two includes the entire project without the third floor, which is currently not in use, at $10.3 million. The third option is just the exterior at $3.8 million.
Each bid could vary depending upon a possible state Historical Tax Credit. Included in the request for the historical tax credit request, which would pay for up to 20 percent of the area specified in the request, is the slate roof which is estimated at a cost of $494,000, Lord said.
The building is structurally sound although pieces of the building’s limestone exterior are falling off, which may strike passersby, Lord said. Inside, however, the building is suffering from water damage in some locations and while renovating the exterior may seal some water seepage, it is not known if that would fully resolve the problems.
If the council elects to proceed with just the exterior, further renovations may be complicated in the future,” construction officials said. For example, in order to renovate the third floor, additional steel may be needed, which could be made more difficult if the current exterior plans remain in place, they said.
Council members discussed several options, including some that were not originally discussed.
“We need some clarity on what you want,” Lord said.
The city had an initial construction proposal of $9.17 million for the renovation. At the Aug. 30, 2022 council meeting, Hunt estimated the construction costs would be $5.8 million, but that could climb to $7.6 million once permits and drawings were completed. The current construction proposal is a sharp increase from a similar proposal the city obtained in 2018 for $6.1 million, which was postponed due to financial issues within the city and eventually the pandemic.
Lord, Aeck & Sargent, an architecture and design firm, has been overseeing the project. Former mayor Tom Prather told council members he believes hiring such a firm will actually save money as they will anticipate issues and negotiate prices. The city originally had plans to hire a construction manager to manage the actual renovation. The construction manager and the architecture firm will work together to keep the project within budget and adjust to any changes that may occur. Because of the building’s age, and some known issues, such as leaks and areas of crumbling exteriors, Such a team is necessary to keep the project within budget, but also to keep the project on schedule and protect the integrity of the building Prather said at the time.
“This building is a public asset,” Prather said. “It is the public’s building with a host of issues that need to be addressed now.”
Hunt warned the council at the August meeting the building was in disrepair and if not renovated “it will continue to decline.”
The renovation project would include rehabilitating the building exterior and to create a modern office facility with systems that allow for future growth, said Prather. The building is about 10,857sq. ft. The building was constructed in 1888-89.
Included in the all-in renovation is turning the third floor into usable space. The third floor could be renovated to include the mayor’s office and other city offices. In order to do this, stairs and the elevator will have to be extended, as well as other systems necessary to make this a functional office space, according to the architectural report.
The basement will also receive extensive renovation. Currently, the basement is not used for much because of its condition, said city officials.
The exterior of the building will receive much attention as some areas are in disrepair. There are areas where stones are missing or loose, creating a threat not only to the building but to anyone who may be passing by, according to architecture observations. An evaluation of the foundational structure will be a priority. Some windows have been closed in with brick and will be reopened for more light and to return the building to its original design. Other aspects such as doors, decorative metal work including gutters and downspouts will be replaced in keeping with the building’s original design.
Another focus will be on council chambers during the renovation. The council room would allow almost twice as many visitors, and would include a “spillover” room with large monitors. An office space will be created to allow council members to meet with constituents.
“Not an office space for each council member,” he said with a laugh. “But an office space that any council member can use to meet with constituents.”
The interior will be redesigned to use existing space more efficiently, while protecting the historic structure.
Among some proposed changes for city hall:
—First floor will become the public floor where all public functions take place.
—Council chambers will accommodate up to 60 people, with an adjacent multi-purpose space to serve as flex space. Architects and engineers are evaluating the possibility of opening the rear wall to enlarge the space to accommodate more people.
—Council lounge will have a space for mailboxes and a casual meeting space.
—The entrance will be expanded with a reception desk. The City Clerk’s Office will have transaction counters and the working area will be secure on the first floor.
—Additional multi-purpose space for other meetings, including repurposing the vault into a reading room or gallery space exhibiting the city’s history.
—Second floor will be a combination of offices and open workstations.
—Restrooms will be updated to comply with current codes and regulations.
—Mechanical, plumbing, electrical, fire protection, technology and security will all be evaluated and upgraded as necessary.