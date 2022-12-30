Georgetown City Hall

Georgetown City Hall

 News-Graphic photo by Peter Wilson

The planned $9 million renovation of Georgetown’s City Hall will be among the issues facing newly elected mayor-elect Burney Jenkins and city council in 2023.

For much of 2022, Mayor Tom Prather and the current city council have been reviewing plans and scheduled to renovate the 133-year old historic building. In May, council meetings were moved to the Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Services (GMWSS) administration building at 1000 West Main St. to accommodate plans for the renovation.

