The planned $9 million renovation of Georgetown’s City Hall will be among the issues facing newly elected mayor-elect Burney Jenkins and city council in 2023.
For much of 2022, Mayor Tom Prather and the current city council have been reviewing plans and scheduled to renovate the 133-year old historic building. In May, council meetings were moved to the Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Services (GMWSS) administration building at 1000 West Main St. to accommodate plans for the renovation.
It was originally planned for actual renovation on the building to begin in November, but the GMWSS’ rate hike proposal took all the wind out of the talks, Prather said. Once started, the renovation project would likely take a year.
“The project is in limbo, awaiting decisions from the next administration,” Prather said. “The specs for the final bids were late getting together, and it got lost in the talk about the water company’s rate increase proposals.
“The building needs attention. The plans are ready and can be implemented if the new administration wishes.”
The city has an initial construction proposal of $9.17 million for the renovation. At the Aug. 30, 2022 council meeting, Elizabeth Hunt of Lord, Aeck & Sargent estimated the construction costs would be $5.8 million, but that could climb to $7.6 million once permits and drawings were completed. The current construction proposal is a sharp increase from a similar proposal the city obtained in 2018 for $6.1 million, which was postponed due to financial issues within the city and eventually the pandemic.
Lord, Aeck & Sargent, an architecture and design firm, has been overseeing the project. Prather has told council members he believes hiring such a firm will actually save money as they will anticipate issues and negotiate prices. The city originally had plans to hire a construction manager to manage the actual renovation. The construction manager and the architecture firm will work together to keep the project within budget and adjust to any changes that may occur. Because of the building’s age, and some known issues, such as leaks and areas of crumbing exteriors, Prather said he believes such a team is necessary to keep the project within budget, but also to keep the project on schedule and protect the integrity of the building.
“This building is a public asset,” Prather said. “It is the public’s building with a host of issues that need to be addressed now.”
Hunt warned the council at the August meeting the building was in disrepair and it was not renovated “it will continue to decline."
The renovation project would include rehabilitating the building exterior and to create a modern office facility with systems that allow for future growth, said the mayor .The building is about 10,857sq. ft. The building was constructed in 1988-89.
Included in the renovation will be to turn the third floor into usable space.
“We aren’t even able to use the third floor much for storage because it is very difficult to access,” Prather. “The space, however, is remarkable. It is a beautiful area.”
The third floor could be renovated to include the mayor’s office and other city offices. In order to do this, stairs and the elevator will have to be extended, as well as other systems necessary to make this a functional office space, according to the architectural report.
The basement will also receive extensive renovation.
“Right now, in its present condition, the basement has very little functional use,” Prather said. Plans are to use the basement for a large break area, storage area and training area.
The exterior of the building will receive much attention as some areas are in disrepair. There are areas where stones are missing or loose, creating a threat not only to the building but to anyone who may be passing by, according to architecture observations. An evaluation of the foundational structure will be a priority. Some windows have been closed in with brick and will be reopened for more light and to return the building to its original design. Other aspects such as doors, decorative metal work including gutters and downspouts will be replaced in keeping with the building’s original design.
Another focus will be on council chambers during the renovation.
“Given our community’s size and growth, our current council chambers are inadequate,” the mayor said. “We need a bigger space.”
An office space will be created to allow council members to meet with constituents, he said.
“Not an office space for each council member,” he said laughing, “But an office space that any council member can use to meet with constituents."
The interior will be redesigned to use existing space more efficiently, while protecting the historic structure.
Among some proposed changes for city hall:
—First floor will become the public floor where all public functions take place.
—Council chambers will accommodate up to 60 people, with an adjacent multi-purpose space to serve as flex space. Architects and engineers are evaluating the possibility of opening the rear wall to enlarge the space to accommodate more people.
—Council lounge will have a space for mailboxes and a casual meeting space.
—The entrance will be expanded with a reception desk. The City Clerk’s Office will have transaction counters and the working area will be secure on teh first floor..
—Additional multi-purpose space for other meetings, including repurposing the vault into a reading room or gallery space exhibiting the city’s history.
—Second floor will be a combination of offices and open workstations.
—Restrooms will be updated to comply with current codes and regulations.
—Mechanical, plumbing, electrical, fire protection, technology and security will all be evaluated and upgraded as necessary.
The project will be completed in three phases. The first phase will be the exterior of the building, including foundational structure. The second phase will be the basement through second floor renovations. The first and final phase will be the third floor.