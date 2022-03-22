Plans to renovate Georgetown’s historic city hall are well under way although negotiations on some aspects remain under “review and revision,” according to city officials.
The city has an initial construction proposal of $9.17 million for the renovation, but architectural and engineering costs will eventually be added to that cost. The current construction proposal is a sharp increase from a similar proposal the city obtained in 2018 for $6.1 million, which was postponed due to financial issues within the city and eventually the pandemic.
The city has a proposal from Lord Aeck Sargent, an architecture and design firm, to oversee the project. Mayor Tom Prather has told council members he believes hiring such a firm will actually save money as they will anticipate issues and negotiate prices. The city will also hire a construction manager to manage the actual renovation. The construction manager and the architecture firm will work together to keep the project within budget and adjust to any changes that may occur. Because of the building’s age, and some known issues such as leaks and areas of crumbing exteriors, Prather said he believes such a team is necessary to keep the project within budget, but also to keep the project on schedule and protect the integrity of the building.
The architectural fees are estimated to be about $637,985 with construction manager fees to be determined, pushing the proposed cost of the renovation likely over $10 million.
“This building is a public asset,” Prather said. “It is the public’s building with a host of issues that need to be addressed now.”
The renovation project will include rehabilitating the building exterior and creating a modern office facility with systems that allow for future growth, said the mayor. The building is about 10,857sq. ft.
Included in the renovation will be to turn the third floor into usable space.
“We aren’t even able to use the third floor much for storage because it is very difficult to access,” Prather. “The space, however, is remarkable. It is a beautiful area.”
The third floor will be renovated to include the mayor’s office and other city offices. In order to do this, stairs and the elevator will have to be extended, as well as other systems necessary to make this a functional office space, according to the architectural report.
The basement will also receive extensive renovation.
“Right now, in its present condition, the basement has very little functional use,” Prather said. Plans are to use the basement for a large break area, storage area and training area.
The exterior of the building will receive much attention as some areas are in disrepair. There are areas where stones are missing or loose, creating a threat not only to the building but to anyone who may be passing by, according to architecture observations. An evaluation of the foundational structure will be a priority. Some windows have been closed in with brick and will be reopened for more light and to return the building to its original design. Other aspects such as doors, decorative metal work including gutters and downspouts will be replaced in keeping with the building’s original design.
Another focus will be on council chambers during the renovation.
“Given our community’s size and growth, our current council chambers are inadequate,” the mayor said. “We need a bigger space.”
An office space will be created to allow council members to meet with constituents, he said.
"Not an office space for each council member,” he said laughing. “But an office space that any council member can use to meet with constituents.”
The interior will be redesigned to use existing space more efficiently, while protecting the historic structure.
Among some proposed changes for city hall:
— First floor will become the public floor where all public functions take place.
— Council chambers will accommodate up to 60 people, with an adjacent multi-purpose space to serve as flex space. Architects and engineers are evaluating the possibility of opening the rear wall to enlarge the space to accommodate more people.
— Council lounge will have a space for mailboxes and a casual meeting space.
— The entrance will be expanded with a reception desk. The City Clerk’s Office will have transaction counters and the working area will be secure on the first floor.
— Additional multi-purpose space for other meetings, including repurposing the vault into a reading room or gallery space exhibiting the city’s history.
— Second floor will be a combination of offices and open workstations.
— Restrooms will be updated to comply with current codes and regulations.
— Mechanical, plumbing, electrical, fire protection, technology and security will all be evaluated and upgraded as necessary.
The project will be completed in three phases. The first phase will be the exterior of the building, including foundational structure. The second phase will be the basement through second floor renovations. The first and final phase will be the third floor.
Schematic designs are expected to be delivered to the city by March 30. The design development should be presented by May 27, construction plans should be available Sept. 2, bids and negotiations should be completed by Sept. 30 and actual construction will begin Oct. 1.
The current projection is construction will take one year, although that may be extended depending upon foundational issues that may be exposed.
