In a split vote, the city council authorized Mayor Burney Jenkins to develop contracts and move forward with the possible renovation of the historic Georgetown City Hall.

The action was taken during the council’s regular meeting Monday. Just a month prior, the council indicated the renovation would wait until the city’s 2023-24 budget was finalized, but City Risk Manager Patrick Johnson warned the council of potential dangers to employees and visitors. Mold from water seepage, bird droppings and the likelihood of more mold hidden behind walls has created a possibly unsafe environment, Johnson said.

Tags

Recommended for you