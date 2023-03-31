In a split vote, the city council authorized Mayor Burney Jenkins to develop contracts and move forward with the possible renovation of the historic Georgetown City Hall.
The action was taken during the council’s regular meeting Monday. Just a month prior, the council indicated the renovation would wait until the city’s 2023-24 budget was finalized, but City Risk Manager Patrick Johnson warned the council of potential dangers to employees and visitors. Mold from water seepage, bird droppings and the likelihood of more mold hidden behind walls has created a possibly unsafe environment, Johnson said.
“I am almost certain there is mold behind sheetrock that needs to be removed,” Johnson said.
Early last year, then-mayor Tom Prather and city officials began planning for an extensive renovation of the building, which was built in 1888-89. Bids were sought in November and opened in January, said Elizabeth Hunt of Lord, Aeck & Sargent, the architectural firm hired to oversee the project. The bids came in at $11.9 million, but the city had budgeted $10.3 million.
During an earlier meeting the architects had indicated the bids might be lowered if the council was more specific about what it wanted. The bids were sought with three options: Number One was an all-in project, which included renovation of the third floor, which is currently not in use. This would expand the space to 19,800 sq. ft and cost $11.9 million. Number two option is a renovation of the area currently in use, approximately 17,000 sq. ft. This bid does not include the third floor. The projected cost for this option is $10.98 million. Number three option is exterior only at a projected cost of $3.8 million. The challenge with the third bid, according to the architects, is it may not address all of the leakage issues and may hinder future interior renovations.
These cost projections do not include several alternatives such as demolishing an existing stairway enclosure which was built in 1993, but where a substantial amount of water leakage occurs. This alternative would cost about $478,588, according to architect estimates.
“Even when there is a light rain, we have some standing water in that area,” Johnson said.
Another alternative is a slate roof. The city is seeking historical tax credits, which would require the slate roof, but could cover as much as 20 percent of the cost of the roof. The cost for the slate roof would be an additional $494,795.
Council members Mark Showalter and Sonja Wilkins-Brent voted against the proposal authorizing the mayor to move forward. Showalter expressed concern the bids presented in a previous meeting were high, and focused on the bids to replace the roof.
“I would feel better if we had someone come in and look at the roof,” he said.
James Codell of Codell Construction warned the city hall roof was treacherous and would not be an easy roof to replace, which is why the cost is high.
The third option was a mezzanine area, which has been removed. The fourth option is a rear patio area at a projected cost of $233,000.
“This is a tough project,” Codell told the council in an earlier meeting. “It spooked bidders. They ran from it. You’ve got to give bidders some clarity.”
On Monday, Codell said the bids were firm, although part of the council’s authorization was to go back to the bidders and see if the prices could come down. The bids are good through April 10, which is when the council meets again.
The city had an initial construction proposal of $9.17 million for the renovation. At the Aug. 30, 2022 council meeting, Hunt estimated the construction costs would be $5.8 million, but that could climb to $7.6 million once permits and drawings were completed. The current construction proposal is a sharp increase from a similar proposal the city obtained in 2018 for $6.1 million, which was postponed due to financial issues within the city and eventually the pandemic.
Lord, Aeck & Sargent, an architecture and design firm, has been overseeing the project. Prather told council members he believes hiring such a firm will actually save money as they will anticipate issues and negotiate prices. The city originally had plans to hire a construction manager to manage the actual renovation. The construction manager and the architecture firm will work together to keep the project within budget and adjust to any changes that may occur. Because of the building’s age, and some known issues, such as leaks and areas of crumbing exteriors, Such a team is necessary to keep the project within budget, but also to keep the project on schedule and protect the integrity of the building Prather said at the time.
Last year, the city had begun moving offices from city hall in anticipation of the renovation, but Jenkins had some offices return when he took office, proclaiming, he was “reopening city hall.” Devon Golden, city attorney and chief administration officer, told the council plans were in already in place to move offices to locations around the city, if it became necessary. The city clerk has already moved to the rock house on Elkhorn Creek, near the bridge at Cardome.
In other business, Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Services plans to implement a 10 percent discount for senior citizens, effective June 1, said GMWSS General Manager Chase Azevedo, A senior citizen discount had been discussed since the GMWSS announced a rate hike, and was pushed by the council prior to its approval of the rate hike.