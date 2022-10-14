STAMPING GROUND – Members of the Stamping Ground City Commission recently discussed usage of its city hall, ending in a 2-1 vote that decided only city employees and elected city officials could conduct city business there.
During a heated discussion at the commission’s Sept. 20 meeting regarding Mayor Keith Murphy’s purchase of insurance using city funds without consent of the city body, the topic of city hall usage was brought into view. Commissioner Dale Perry had made mention of the excessive use of city hall and its resources by Murphy, who was speculated to have been using the office and its supplies for outside business and his government telework job.
In that meeting, Perry told the mayor he had no reason to raise his voice, adding he wasn’t the one who sent city funds to pay for insurance like Murphy had admitted. Murphy went on to dismiss the conversation, but Perry said “there’s a lot of things going on down here that people are finding out about,” including the mayor’s usage of city hall.
Perry’s comment stems from multiple alleged citizens’ complaints about the mayor using city hall for his state job to telework, something Murphy has disagreed with in past meetings.
After a brief silence, Murphy said with frustration, “We can let legal work through that. It hasn’t been a problem the last three and a half to four years.”
Perry disagreed, stating that people within the city have complained.
“It’s funny you say that because I’ve never seen one complaint walk through that door,” Murphy said.
Another issue was briefly discussed, as overlapping voices arose in frustration about copier usage and if Murphy had truly reimbursed the city for his excessive usage. Murphy tried to bring the city clerks into the conversation, to which Perry asked him not to “drag” the clerks into the matter.
“I wish you’d really stop interrupting me,” Murphy said.
Perry questioned why the reimbursements have not been presented on Stamping Ground’s financial record. Murphy shook his head and asked Clerk Reda Conn to tell the commission whether or not reimbursements had been made to the city, to which she said they had.
“I will put that in my records request then to see the reimbursements,” Perry said, adding the recording of the meeting he taped would reflect it on record.
Other discussion about Murphy’s past history of conducting business without the commission’s approval was also discussed at the Sept. 20 meeting, including a phone contract that had been budgeted and the alleged “insurance fraud.”
Though Murphy was quick to dismiss Perry’s claim of misuse, the mayor was not present for the Oct. 4 meeting when the city hall usage was further discussed and a motion was passed in reference to it. Some concerned citizens were also in attendance, voicing that they wanted to attend the meeting to show the mayor there are people who watch the meetings through the Buffalo Springs Bulletin Facebook page and that they do disagree with his actions.
Although the sound seemingly ended on the video after a lengthy lapse in time, the News-Graphic reached out to sources that attended the meeting and confirmed the commission’s motion in regards to the issue.
A lengthy discussion took place regarding this usage, ultimately bringing forward the motion to limit city hall’s resources to usage by city employees and elected officials for city business only. After the Sept. 20 meeting, some citizens stated they had seen the mayor at city hall following the night’s meeting, allegedly conducting business for his state job. It is also alleged that another form of private business has been taking place from city hall, but no evidence has been brought forth regarding this speculation.
Commissioner Rob Jones and Perry both questioned the unapproved insurance payments again, which was said to be misleading during discussion that took place in the Sept. 20 meeting. Discussion seemingly suggests only one insurance payment was made, but that was inaccurate, as financial documents show Murphy paying back three different premiums. The two commissioners questioned whether or not Murphy had also signed his spouse up for the coverage that was charged to the city, or if Murphy took out a second and third premium. This discussion was tabled until the next meeting.
At the end of the discussion, Perry and Jones both voted in favor of clarifying city hall’s usage, something Mayor Pro Tem David Clark was hesitant to do. The motion passed with the two commissioners’ vote, but Clark voted in its opposition.
In other Commission news:
— Attorney Joe Hoffman read the second reading of the Subdivision Streets Ordinance (2022-003), which was passed 3-0;
— Hoffman read the Speed Limit Ordinance (2022-004) with amendments. All city streets, including any added in the future, would have a speed limit of 15 miles per hour. The ordinance is expected to be adopted at the commission’s next meeting;
— Discussion took place about the cost of developing and maintaining city emails for each department that would be connected to the Stamping Ground website. The motion passed 3-0;
— Royce Dearinger gave a bid to the commission concerning the city’s snow removal. Mullannix had left a bid with the clerk. Both bids were reviewed, compared and discussed, with the city voting 3-0 to enter into agreement with Royce Dearinger for the contract upon their acceptance;
— A unanimous vote passed the city financial report.