STAMPING GROUND – Members of the Stamping Ground City Commission recently discussed usage of its city hall, ending in a 2-1 vote that decided only city employees and elected city officials could conduct city business there. 

During a heated discussion at the commission’s Sept. 20 meeting regarding Mayor Keith Murphy’s purchase of insurance using city funds without consent of the city body, the topic of city hall usage was brought into view. Commissioner Dale Perry had made mention of the excessive use of city hall and its resources by Murphy, who was speculated to have been using the office and its supplies for outside business and his government telework job. 

Tags

Recommended for you