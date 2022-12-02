The Georgetown City Council held first reading Monday on an ordinance that would increase water and sewer rates for Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer customers by 39 percent starting Jan. 1, 2023 and by an additional 19 percent on Jan. 1, 2024. The combined two-year increase would be 61 percent. If approved, the 39 percent rate increase scheduled for Jan. 1, 2023, would not be reflected until the Feb. 1, 2023 bills.
Over a dozen residents shared their concerns, thoughts, complaints and support with the city council during a meeting that lasted more than five hours.
At the end of the meeting, Council member Karen Tingle-Sames made a motion to postpone any decision until the first meeting of 2023 when a new mayor and council would take office. Willow Hambrick seconded the motion, but the motion ended in a 4-4. Mayor Tom Prather declined to break the tie, so the motion died without a majority.
The failure of that motion enabled the first reading of the rate hike ordinance to proceed. The ordinance second reading will be held Dec. 12 along with a vote of the council. If there are any changes made to the ordinance, the procedure will start over with a first reading of the new amended ordinance and a second reading and vote would be held at a later meeting.
Prather and the GMWSS board are hoping to get this council to make a decision before the new administration takes office.
“These facts are not changing,” Prather told the council. “You approved the change orders. You wrote the checks. You should pay the bills.”
Shortly before a vote was held on Tingle-Sames’ motion, GMWSS board member Lewis Wolfe asked the council to proceed with first reading of the ordinance even if amendments were added later.
“We have paid for a rate study based upon a Jan. 1 rate increase,” Wolfe said.
Even though first reading was held, several council members required additional information and indicated support of the rate hike would be dependent upon that information.
“It’s not that we won’t pay it,” said Caitlin Tudor. “It’s that we can’t pay it.”
Angie Tedder agreed.
“Many of us are drowning with utility payments,” she said.
Council members David Lusby, Greg Hampton and Mark Showalter zeroed in on the finance calculations that placed the bond interest at 6.17 percent. At press time the bond interest is 3.8 percent.
“That seems high,” Hampton said when reviewing the finance numbers with Lusby nodding in agreement.
Several residents questioned if the city would be able to recoup losses caused by GRW Engineering errors at the construction of Waste Water Treatment Plant One and the account errors with the 2019 rate study. GRW was the primary contractor and subcontracted the actual study to Environmental Rate Consultants.
“We are willing to take extreme steps to recover your money,” Prather said.
In November, the GMWSS board approved a 39 percent rate hike effective Jan.1, 2023, followed by a 19 percent rate hike effective Jan.1, 2024 with a cost-of-living rate hike of five percent scheduled on Jan.1 each year through 2026, or the remainder of the five-year plan.
Under the new proposal, the minimum cost for 2,000 gallons of combined water and sewer usage is now $25.91, but would increase to $36.01 on Jan. 1, 2023. The cost for 4,000 gallons of combined water and sewer would rise from $56.23 to $78.15; the rate for 6,000 gallons of combined water and sewer would rise from $86.55 to $120.30 on Jan. 1, 2023.
The study was conducted by NewGen Strategies and Solutions and follows closely on the heels of a similar five-year rate study conducted in 2019. The 2019 study identified 85 capital projects, including construction of Waste Water Plant One (WWTP One) and the South Sewer Extension down U.S. 25, both of which is now under construction.
As a result of the 2019 study GMWSS implemented a series of rate increases, the first rate hikes imposed by the utility since 2007, despite that Scott County has been among the state’s fastest growing communities since 2000 or earlier.
Since that study was completed a series of events have impacted the utility, including updated federal regulations, miscalculations in the 2019 rate study, inflation, and design errors identified in the construction of WWTP One among other factors, said Chase Azevedo, GMWSS general manager. The new rate study became necessary with the issue of bonds necessary to finance the upgrade and expansion of WWTP One.
Regarding GMWSS’ bottom line, the new study found:
—Interest on GMWSS’ bonds were miscalculated, as the revenue did not meet budget expectations.
—Interest rate for the bond for WWTP One is almost double what was expected in 2019, due to federal interest increases.
—The structural design flaws increased the number of projects needed to complete WWTP One, and as a result increased the principal and interest in the 2023 bond issue.
—Inflation has affected operations and capital projects.
—As a result of the Flint, Michigan water crisis, it is anticipated significant improvements and upgrades in federal regulations will be implemented within two years. These upgrades will impact all water utilities and are related to monitoring the lead and copper concentrations found in drinking water.
The original bond for WWTP One was expected to be $58 million at an interest rate of 3.5 percent. The 2019 study inaccurately includes only 60 interest payments instead of the correct 360 payments, resulting in only $5.3 million of the total $35.9 million in total interest from the bond was included. At current interest rates. The bond interest rate is expected to be 6.17 percent. The difference in interest rates will add $35.5 million to the bond total.
The 2019 rate study assumed the bond principal for WWTP One would be $58 million. The current expectation is the bond issue is now estimated at $86.4 million, which includes $70 million for the completion of WWTP One, $3.2 million for the Desha and Water Street interceptor sewer replacement to accompany $3.4 million committed to the project through the city’s APRA funds, $800,000 for the northwest bypass waterline extension to go with $2.9 million committed from APRA funds, $7.4 million for the Payne’s Depot Water Storage Tank to go with $5 million committed by the Kentucky General Assembly, and $5 million in capital and operational contingency.
If debt reserve is included, the bond principal would increase to $96.3 million. At 6.17 percent interest, the interest cost for the bond would increase to $115 million over the 30 year life of the bond, impacting the budget by an additional $45.6 million in increased interests costs due to the increase in principal of $38.3 million.
Azevedo listed other services and operational needs that have increased including chemicals and materials up 95 percent, utilities, seven percent and sludge hauling, $52 percent. Revenue projections for sewer usage were over estimated in the 2019 study.