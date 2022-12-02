rate_chart
News-Graphic Chart By Ashley McGee

The Georgetown City Council held first reading Monday on an ordinance that would increase water and sewer rates for Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer customers by 39 percent starting Jan. 1, 2023 and by an additional 19 percent on Jan. 1, 2024. The combined two-year increase would be 61 percent. If approved, the 39 percent rate increase scheduled for Jan. 1, 2023, would not be reflected until the Feb. 1, 2023 bills.

Over a dozen residents shared their concerns, thoughts, complaints and support with the city council during a meeting that lasted more than five hours.

Tags

Recommended for you