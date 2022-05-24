The city plans to continue with demolition of an historic South Broadway house despite impassioned pleas by two citizens to wait during the Georgetown council meeting held Monday.
Mayor Tom Prather said those seeking to save the building are unaware of its condition.
“These folks have not been in the building, and they are passing judgement,” Prather said. “It is coming down one way or another. This is the responsible thing to do.”
The property at 514 Broadway has been troubled for some time. It has experienced drainage and flooding issues, as well as used by drug addicts and homeless individuals when empty. The house has been neglected, and now is in such disrepair that it is dangerous, Prather said.
The city’s original plan was to renovate the house and use it for a temporary base while City Hall was renovated. Once engineers inspected the building, it was determined the building could not be salvaged and plans were made to tear it down and use the property as a park and retaining pond.
Council member Karen Tingle-Sames made a motion to delay demolition of the structure for a month to see if something could be done to save it. The motion died without a second.
"I was the only (council member) that did not vote for the purchase or demolition,” said Tingle-Sames. "It was a waste of taxpayers money. There was never a clear plan on what to do with it. $250 thousand for the house plus the demolition and clean up!
"We could have hired another police officer, and paid for that officer for two or three years with the money that was wasted at 514 South Broadway. The city should have had building inspection take a look at it before it was purchased, and then they would have known the city could not have afforded it. Over the last few years we have asked the citizens to pay more taxes in Georgetown, and the city still is not responsible in the way the money is spent.”
Dan Holman pleaded to save the building.
“I didn’t know it was going to be demolished until that big machine showed up,” Holman said. “I’m asking you to wait. There is no urgency to remove the house. The exterior is in good condition, and its presence as a large well-architected building enhances the neighborhood.
“I’m asking you to wait and see if something can be done to save the building. You’re jumping the gun to demolish the house."
Steve Price, whose own home was condemned with plans for demolition until it was sold to a benefactor who promised to renovate the home, argued the building could be saved by using salvaged wood and free labor.
Holman reached out to Kitty Dougoud, former Executive Director of Historic Georgetown Inc, and current Statewide Administrator of the Kentucky Main Street program for help. In a letter to Holman, Dougoud said the building would likely be eligible for historic tax credits.
"It is, in fact, a historic property that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places as part of the South Broadway historic district as a contributing structure,” Dougoud said. "It was built by Mary Garth Hawkins in 1907. Mary Garth Hawkins was an early 20th-century woman developer and the first woman to be licensed in Kentucky to serve as a contractor. A local editor credited Mrs. Hawkins with doing more than anyone else to physically improve Georgetown.”
Council member David Lusby supported the mayor and said he was present when engineers examined the house and the determination was made that it could not be saved. Tammy Lusby-Mitchell also expressed support for the city’s decision.
“Some neighbors are concerned, but I’m confident that others are excited,” Prather said about the demolition. “This house has suffered demolition by neglect. It cannot be economically revived.”
Tingle-Sames asked about the rush to destroy the building.
“When it’s gone, it’s gone,” she said.
Price agreed, shouting at the end of the council meeting.
“The council has more important things to do than tear down old buildings,” he said leaving.