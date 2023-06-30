Georgetown has been named one of the best places to live for families by Fortune.com. Being the fastest growing city and county in the state with a population of 37,730, Georgetown comes in at 32 on the list of 50 cities.

“In our analysis of nearly 1,900 cities across the country, the best places to live scored high on assets like health care, education and resources for seniors, all of which can help fight isolation and build social ties,” Fortune wrote about the cities found on the list.

