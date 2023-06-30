Georgetown has been named one of the best places to live for families by Fortune.com. Being the fastest growing city and county in the state with a population of 37,730, Georgetown comes in at 32 on the list of 50 cities.
“In our analysis of nearly 1,900 cities across the country, the best places to live scored high on assets like health care, education and resources for seniors, all of which can help fight isolation and build social ties,” Fortune wrote about the cities found on the list.
The list is made up of the top city from each state, according to Fortune.
“We are so honored to have that ranking,” said Bailey Gilkerson with Georgetown/Scott County Tourism.
The tourism office has already seen new visitors since the rankings were posted, Gilkerson said. A group stopped in Wednesday saying they had seen the list and wanted to know what there was to do around town.
They visited downtown shops, local restaurants and Old Friends Farm, she said.
Gilkerson said “we are very fortunate to have a lot” of places like that in the community.
“Georgetown offers a wealth of recreational and cultural amenities suitable for all ages,” said Georgetown/Scott County Tourism Director Lori Saunders. “Families can enjoy our beautiful parks, engaging community events, and various outdoor activities that encourage active and healthy lifestyles.
“The town’s rich history and vibrant cultural scene provide numerous opportunities for families to explore and learn together.
“It’s a place where you can experience everything Kentucky has to offer.”
Being recognized as one of the top places to live brings pride to the community, Saunders said.
“Our residents are our best ambassadors, and they help to create a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere that further enhances the tourist experience,” she said.