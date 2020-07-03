Three Scott County deputies have been citied as negligent in the incident that led to Deputy Jaime Morales being shot and paralyzed on Sept. 11, 2018 in a motion filed by the City of Georgetown.
The motion names one of the deputies as firing the fateful shot and claims another deputy told Morales, “not to plate up,” or wear a bulletproof vest.
Morales was shot and paralyzed during an operation by a Special Response Team (SRT) to capture suspected serial bank robber Edward Reynolds at the northbound rest area at Exit 127. The SRT is a joint operation of the Georgetown Police Department and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. On the night of this operation GPD officer Lt. James Wagoner was in charge of the SRT.
Reynolds was shot and killed in his car without firing his weapon, according to a Kentucky State Police report on the incident. That same report concluded Morales was struck by friendly fire, but did not name the officer who fired the shot. The bullet could not be removed from Morales due to its location near his spine.
On Sept. 6 of last year, Morales filed a negligence lawsuit against the City of Georgetown, the Georgetown Police Department, Wagoner and Officer Joseph Enricco. Morales’ lawsuit names Enricco, who has since left the police department, as the officer who fired the shot that wounded him. Morales’ lawsuit claims Wagoner offered little direction during the operation, never left the SRT vehicle and Enricco was inexperienced having been on the SRT about one month prior to the incident on Sept. 11, 2018.
The city’s motion counters Morales’ lawsuit and states deputies Jordan Jacobs, Devon Brinegar and Joshua Hudnall were each negligent and seeks to include them and the office of the Scott County Sheriff as third party defendants in the suit.
“At all times, herein, but not limited to Sept. 11, 2018, the third part defendants, or each of them, committed negligent acts or omissions that caused entirely, or in the alternative, contributed in part, to the injuries and damages alleged by Plaintiff Jaime Morales,” the motion states.
Jordan Jacobs is identified in the motion as the one who fired the fateful shot wounding Morales. According to Morales’ original lawsuit Jacobs was “positioned farthest from Reynolds’ vehicle to the driver’s side adjacent to the windshield.” Brinegar and Enricco were to the right rear of Morales, the lawsuit states.
“The negligent acts or omissions of the Third Party Defendant Jordan Jacobs include, but are not limited to, failing to exercise ordinary care by not listening to the tactical plan for this incident, by disregarding the tactical plan for this incident, by negligently positioning himself, and by discharging his weapon, all of which caused personal injury to Plaintiff Jamie Morales,” states the motion.
Brinegar was named for “improperly advising the Plaintiff in regard to the need to wear his tactical gear during this incident.”
Hudnall and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office were named for “improperly selecting, removing, training and/or supervising the members of the joint SRT team,” involved in the incident.
“There is ample proof in the record suggesting negligence on the part of these proposed third party defendants, and there may be more as discovery progresses,” the motion states. “For example, it appears that Jordan Jacobs ran out of the SRT truck and disregarded the plan to stack and call out, Devon Brinegar told Morales not to wear his tactical vest, and Joshua Hudnall was responsible for the selection, training and supervision of some SRT team members.
“The office of the Scott County Sheriff can be held responsible for all of these actions and others pursuant to KRS 70.040.”
There are multiple motions before the court in the lawsuit. Although the pandemic shutdown may influence these motions and dates, fact discovery has a Sept. 30 deadline with a jury trial set for May 2021. Morales has filed for a change of venue and the City of Georgetown has challenged that motion, but the court has not rendered a decision. The lawsuit does not ask for specific damages.
