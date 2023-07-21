The scheduled renovation of Georgetown City Hall has created some issues with direct telephone lines to city officials.
City offices have relocated throughout the city while the renovation, which is expected to take 18 months or longer, is underway.
The best route to reach city officials is to use the main line at 502-863-9800 and follow the directory assistance.