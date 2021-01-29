Georgetown’s small-and medium-size businesses are carrying too much of the tax burden for the city, Mayor Tom Prather told city council members during its regular meeting Monday.
“We are completing our analysis and we’ll be bringing information about the (business) net profits tax and how it works,” Prather said. “But what I will tell you is small businesses’ and medium-size businesses’ tax burden is out of balance.”
The full analysis will be provided to the council’s finance committee next week, in preparation for proving the data to the full council at the next council meeting, Prather said.
“I’ve got to meet with some businesses to give them heads up on what we will be discussing,’ the mayor said. “There are some structural inefficiencies that need to be addressed. But it is clear our small and-medium-sized businesses pay more than their tax burden should be.”
Last year, the city conducted an analysis of its finances and tax revenues compared to 18 peer cities. During his presentations of the report last year Prather alluded to the city’s net profits tax, and suggested a change to a gross receipts tax might be necessary among other changes. This past month a 911 fee was added to city residents water and sewer bills to cover the costs of maintaining the emergency dispatch center. The 911 fee would be used directly for the emergency center, but it would free up monies from the city’s general fund that could be used elsewhere. The council voted to give raises to first responders.
The analysis showed Georgetown’s salaries for first responders was less than the majority of peer cities and its staffing was behind, as well.
The mayor also addressed the decision by the Scott County Fiscal Court and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office to purchase body cameras for county deputies.
“I’m happy the county is able to do this, but for us it is simply a matter of resources,” Prather said. “We do not have the resources to buy body cameras for our police officers. It is more than just the cost of the cameras, there is the cost of the technology for the data storage.
“We see the benefit of the technology, but we can’t afford it. I had hoped we would be able to do this together. I have spoken with Chief (Michael) Bosse, and he agrees our priority needs to get salaries and staffing. But we’re gonna get there.”
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.