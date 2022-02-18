Despite the “bumpy” start, Georgetown was wise to privatize its garbage collections, Mayor Tom Prather told the city council Monday.
But the responsibility for making this transition work now belongs to city hall and Republic Services, he said.
“We now get to the stage of implementing this contract, and the actual nuts and bolts of taking our public works department and turning over the sanitation routes to a for-profit entity,” Prather said. “At this point, I want to remind the council has discharged their responsibilities entirely. You have completed your legislative responsibilities at this point. The implementation of this service is an administrative function that is entirely my responsibility.”
Republic Services took over management of Georgetown’s garbage collection, Feb. 1, but in hindsight it is obvious the company was not fully prepared for the transition, the mayor said.
“I have appreciated your calls, your concerns, your helping hear our citizens, your suggestions and your support in the process, but I want to remind you that the responsibility for this part of the transaction is the administration’s responsibility,” said the mayor. “It is clear to us now that there were a couple of missteps early in this process, despite our best efforts to be no missteps.
“The first had a little bit to do with COVID. We had offered to have Republic employees ride with our drivers to assess routes, to see exactly where we collect trash, where we back into, what cubbyholes there might be. Their corporate policies would not allow that. We should have insisted they do a tag-along, or a ride behind but that opportunity was not there because of their corporate policy.
“Secondly, we know early on Republic circulated incorrect information to their call centers. To be clear, these calls are not being answered locally or in Lexington. Almost all calls in our area, according to Republic representatives, are directed to Indianapolis. This is a national company. When the call center in Indianapolis reaches capacity, they will reroute those calls to a call center in Charlotte. If they max out in Charlotte, they will send those calls to a center in Denver. The point is they have national call centers and they are manned, but they are not local. They are only as good as the information they have in their system. They had bad information for the first few days. It drove us crazy. It drove you crazy. It drove our citizens crazy. That has been corrected. For a period of time, that was unacceptable to me, all of our citizens data was not uploaded in their system, so when citizens called, they had a negative experience. That has been corrected. At every stage we have taken steps to address what has been a difficult circumstance for our citizens.
“To complicate that just a little bit, we had a couple of bad weather days that affected trash collection, but they would have affected trash collection even if we did it or someone else. You add all that up, we have some unhappy citizens and we still have some trash that needs collection, but we are in constant communication with Republic Services. I can’t say enough about the work Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Service has done. They have taken so many calls. I want to assure you that your people are working and trying to get this correct.”
The first two weeks of this month, Republic followed routes used by the city’s sanitation department. Starting this week, Republic started using its own routes, so citizens must be aware their garbage most likely will not be collected on the same day or even at the same time as when the city did the collecting, Prather said.
Within three weeks, there should be no more issues with the garbage collection, Prather said.
The mayor said he wanted to remind the council — and city residents — why Georgetown chose to privatize its sanitation department.
“We’ve been in the fortunate position of having a public works department and a sanitation department that, frankly, we are quite proud of,” Prather said. “They gave incredible service to our citizens, more than most communities enjoy. I think we all enjoyed having our sanitation department in house for those very reasons. And the fact we were able to provide that service at a $15 (monthly) rate, with no rate increases for at least 10 years, that I know of, and it may have even been longer than that.
“But several councils ago, we went into real depth into having an outside consultant study our sanitation department and our collection routes to determine if Georgetown was even a viable entity to remain in the solid waste collection business. We determined that we were, but we had some units of lines of business we were in, such as commercial dumpsters, that would remain elusive for us. So we eliminated some of those high cost, capital-driven losers that we had in our services in an effort to make this as beneficial for our citizens as long as we could.
“I think the council should be commended for taking this stance for as long as you could. But the circumstances changed over which you had no control. Landfill contracts expired. Landfills were closed. You had nothing to do with those things. Our tipping fees were increasing from $19 per ton to $51 per ton. That was out of your control. We were facing an absolute necessity to either subsidize sanitation in the general fund or adjust our rates to cover our costs. The service equilibrium we enjoyed for those years — the market no longer provided that.
“The Public Works Committee and the council started doing a deep dive into this analysis and really did it well. They determined that privatizing public works was indeed the way for us to go. We managed to go through this bid process and come up with a rate of $15.88 per month, and that includes every other week curbside recycling. It was a remarkable win for our citizens in my opinion. And it remains such in my opinion.”
City officials are continuing to monitor the situation, including ZOOM meetings with Republic officials, and every complaint is being forwarded to Republic Services, the mayor said. The types of trucks used by Republic allow more trash to blow loose, so the city will be using Public Works to collect the trash, Prather said.
“We want to the city to look clean,” he said. “So, we’ll be doing that.
There may continue to be a few “bumps,” but the worst is behind us, Prather said. Each week, service should improve until it is all routine, he said.
“But it will not look the same as the city’s Public Works Department,” Prather warned. “It will be different.”
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.