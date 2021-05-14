Editor’s note: The proposed budget for Georgetown 2021-22 fiscal year is now in the hands of the city council. Below is the first in a series of articles breaking down different elements of the proposed budget and where the city sits against its current budget.
Unlike recent years, most of what Georgetown Finance Director Stacey Clark shared with the council Monday regarding revenues was positive.
“I think we budgeted conservatively, and overall I think we’ll meet that or exceed it,” she said.
Council member David Lusby was excited.
“This is unbelievable,” Lusby said. “To be at this point after last year is unbelievable. We are blessed.”
Before handing council members Mayor Tom Prather’s proposed budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year budget, which begins July 1, Clark outlined the city’s revenues year-to-date and discussed projections for the upcoming year. She focused on the city’s five “most impactful” revenue categories: payroll or occupational taxes, net profits, insurance premium tax, property taxes and alcohol regulatory fees.
The city relies heavily on revenue from occupational taxes and through the end of March the city was at 82 percent of its projections at $10.3 million collected against a 2020-21 budget of $12.5 million
“We are running about $1 million ahead of the same period last year,” Clark said projecting the city will finish the year at that level — around $13.3 million.
“Thankfully our payroll taxes did not collapse during the pandemic shutdown,” said Mayor Tom Prather. “I am so proud of our local businesses and industries which did the right thing by keeping their employees working, and we benefited.”
Prather noted that Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky, which employs about 8,000 people, continued to pay its employees even though the plant was shut down for a period. Other industries and businesses made similar decisions, he said.
Another factor for the revenue growth this year is TMMK did not collect its $120,000 monthly incentive credit, rolling this year back a year in order to help the city during the pandemic.
Net profits tax is the most volatile, Clark said. The actual tax is based upon profits reported in a company’s tax returns.
The city’s 2020-21 budget projects $1.05 million, and through the end of March the city had collected $1.9 million, compared to $1.79 million collected during the same time last year. The net profits revenue is about $150,000 ahead of the same period last year.
“However, we have a bunch of credits sitting out there that will be given in June,” Clark said.
Some businesses prepay the net profits taxes often over pay, so when the actual taxes are calculated, a credit is given against future taxes or, in some cases, the money is refunded.
“We currently have about $1.8 in credits,” Clark said. “If those credits remain the same, it will obviously impact our revenue figures at year-end.”
The council approved a 60 percent tax increase on insurance premiums starting July 1. That tax increase is expected to generate about $2.2 million in additional revenue.
However, the tax increase does not affect the revenues for this fiscal year, which shows $1.7 million year-to-date, or about $175,000 ahead of the same time last year, Clark said. The city expects to end the year at $3.5 million in revenue, she said.
Property taxes are almost fully paid with $2.057 million collected against a budget of $2.025 million, Clark said.
The alcohol regulatory fees were one category the city did not lower due to the pandemic, Clark said. Through the end of March, the city had collected $1.008 million, against a budget of $1.1 million. The city now expects to collect $1.3 million by the end of this fiscal year, June 30, 2021.
