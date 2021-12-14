The city of Georgetown has been awarded approximately $9 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and is soliciting community feedback on how the funds should be spent. Currently ARPA funds must be used in one or more of the six categories below although the government may expand eligibility in the future.
— Supporting public health response
— Addressing negative economic impacts of the public health emergency
— Targeting low-income communities
— Performing government services based on lost public sector revenue
— Providing premium pay for essential workers
— Investing in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure
The city has provided an online survey at georgetownky.gov/arpa where residents can provide input on how funds should be spent. This is part of the city’s plan for establishing best uses of APRA funds. Surveys can be submitted through Dec. 31.
Last month Scott County Fiscal Court engaged consulting firm Compass Municipal Services and law firm States and Harrison in partnership to assist in applying for ARPA funds. Possible use of those funds includes Scott County’s broadband expansion plan and partial funding for a new Sheriff’s Office and EMS station.
ARPA, also called the COVID-19 Stimulus Package, will provide $350 billion to eligible state, local, territorial, and Tribal governments to respond to COVID-19 and bring back jobs. $65.1 million has been allocated to counties and $45.6 billion has been allocated to cities.
For more information visit georgetownky.gov/arpa.
