The Georgetown City Council gave unanimous approval to a $29.69 million “once in a generation budget,” Monday.
The budget’s approval, plus its unanimous approval, was a major victory for Mayor Tom Prather who has spent well over a year pushing the importance of the initiatives it contained.
“I’d call this a once in a generation budget,” Prather said. “It has been an interesting budget to put together. It has been a challenge because of the different confluence of things that affected it.
“The council has responded and I must say I have been very proud and pleased with the council’s response. This council really got involved and has been more engaged than any previous council I can remember. This budget deserved that kind of attention.”
Only council members Karen Tingle-Sames and Greg Hampton even remotely questioned the eventual budget, but both conceded they recognized the need to increase salaries. The budget increased overall salaries by some $2.4 million which included additional manpower and raises for first responders, but also raises for all city employees and some significant pay increases for members of the mayor’s administration.
“This budget is focused on salaries,” Hampton said. “My initial heartache with the budget was with the salaries. But I realized we don’t want to lose the employees we have, so I have come to recognize this is an investment in the future.”
Tingle-Sames agreed she was hesitant to approve the budget.
“We have an obligation to police, fire and sanitation to do what we said,” she said. “I don’t want to vote for the budget because our promises do not include raises for personnel inside city hall.
“However, with all that is going on in the economy right now, I better understand what needs to be done to keep what we have. So, I’m voting yes for the budget.”
Other council members praised the budget.
“This is a darn good budget,” said council member David Lusby. “We are blessed to have the budget we have. We went from the possibility of devastation to what we have today.”
“It was quality,” said Council member Willow Hambrick about the budget. “The process was transparent. To have a balanced budget given what we have been through is almost miraculous.”
Prather emphasize the budget “corrected” some areas in which the city had fallen behind neighboring peer cities, especially in regards to personnel salaries and the number of first responder staffing levels. He said future budgets would continue to address staffing levels at the police and fire department, but this budget brought other salaries more in line where they should be, he said.
The ‘21-22 budget of $29.69 million compares to a ‘20-21 fiscal year budget of $24.15 million and a ‘19-20 fiscal year budget of $25.1 million.
The ‘21-22 budget will go into effect July 1, 2021.
Among the budget highlights:
—A tax increase on insurance premiums that is expected to generate an additional $2 million annually. The tax increase also goes into effect July 1, 2021.
—Creates an assistant coordinator position along with four full-time and two part-time dispatchers for the Emergency Dispatch Center (EDC). The city manages the EDC but shares the cost with the Scott County Fiscal Court. Last year, the council approved a monthly 911 fee which will fund the center and frees almost 41 million from the city’s general fund revenues for other purposes. All of the funds collected from the 911 fee must be used for the EDC.
—Creates a battalion chief of training position for the fire department. Originally, the mayor’s budget included hiring up to five additional firefighters, but the finance committee balked because it would require dipping into the city’s reserve funds. The mayor, finance committee and Fire Chief Eric Colson compromised allowing the creation of the battalion chief and possibly adding additional firefighters after the mid-year budget review.
—Creates five new police officer positions, two retired/rehired police officer positions and a police officer II position.
