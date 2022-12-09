Every Tuesday, in a small, windowless room at Royal Spring Middle School, the Georgetown Civil Air Patrol (CAP) is working to better the lives and futures of students ages 12 to 19. Chartered in July 2019, the Elkhorn Cadet Squadron was formed in response to the disbanding of the county’s Air Force Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) program. Founded nationally in 1942, there are now an estimated 25,000 young men and women involved in CAP.
“As a result of wanting to keep the kids together, give them an outlet, we formed a Civil Air Patrol squadron,” said CAP Aerospace Educational Officer Steve Garcia.
Garcia, alongside Thomas Chesney, Willard Smith and Drew Sutton, serve as the squadron’s senior members. CAP is open to all students, including those who are homeschooled. Squadrons are completely student-led.
“We are a cadet-run program, so the idea is that us, as senior members, and upper ranking guys just watch and lead the leaders, to teach the classes and lead the kids,” said Smith.
CAP was formed during the earliest days of the second World War as an auxiliary of the US Air Force. Less than a year after the program’s initial formation, the cadet program was established. The program aims to improve the leadership skills and character of students as well as educating them in the fields of aerospace and search and rescue. Core values of the program include integrity, volunteer service, excellence and respect.
Currently, the Scott County chapter consists mainly of younger students, none of which are over the age of 16. However, the squadron is always looking to grow and has doubled in size in the past year, said Garcia
Students involved in the program experience several opportunities they would not experience otherwise, said Chesney, including orientation flights. These “o-flights” are provided to students free of charge and serve as an orientation to the airplane and the potential for involvement in the air search and rescue team. Students participate in five flights in the front of the plane and can ride in the back whenever seats are available.
“Most of the (students) that are 14 have done it before, I would say,” said Chesney.
Students in the CAP program also work to better their community through service efforts. Over the summer, the group parked cars for the Scott County Fair and is looking forward to placing wreaths on the graves of soldiers at Camp Nelson National Cemetery on Dec. 17. The volunteer opportunity is part of the larger Wreaths Across America event, occurring nationwide.
CAP also participates in organization facilitated events, including week-long summer and winter encampments as well as live training missions. One of these includes using equipment, called a “sniffer,” to search for frequencies emitted by downed planes, said Smith.
Teachers who chose to become auxiliary senior members of CAP can also reap the benefits of the program, including free STEM kits and lessons.
“What we would do for them is we would come into their classroom with about eight to 12 lessons which we would then teach,” said Garcia.
The Georgetown American Legion has also been helpful to guaranteeing the success of the program, said Sutton.
“The American Legion has been very, very good to us,” said Sutton. “They let us meet there for a long time, for over a year. They’re people have always been super supportive of us and encourage the young kids.”
The main goal for CAP is to prepare students for their futures, especially those interested in the military. The group’s previous cadet commander is currently in her second year at the US Naval Academy and was Congressman Andy Barr’s top selectee for the university, said Garcia.
“If you’re a young person who is actually interested in going into the air force or other ranks in the military, it’s going to prep you so much more than if you’re just off the streets knowing nothing about it,” said Chesney.
Students who remain in the program for two years or more and enlist in the military can also reap financial benefits, earning an extra $80 a month in pay. However, students not pursuing a military career are also taught valuable skills in networking and communication.
James Chesney, a student at Scott County Middle School, is one of these students and is interested in a career in the Air Force; to him, CAP is the best way for him to be accepted into the U.S. Air Force Academy as well as improve personal skills.
“I really want to improve my leadership, my skills, communicating with others — sometimes that’s hard for me,” said James Chesney.
Garcia, (Thomas) Chesney, Smith and Sutton also recognize the importance of CAP and its ability to foster success in students.
“That’s kind of the reason I stuck around — I feel like we’re building leaders for the future,” said Smith.