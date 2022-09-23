The civil suit seeking to disqualify Rob Johnson as a candidate for 14th circuit court judge was denied — not dismissed as earlier reported by the News-Graphic — by Judge Hunter Daughtery. The judge ruled the decision should be made by the voters, not the courts.
“The judgement is final and appealable,” states the court ruling.
The lawsuit filed by Scott County Democratic Party Chair Kim Vinegar and Sarah Fightmaster sought to remove Johnson, stating he was not a “bona fide” candidate because he is married to Commonwealth Attorney Sharon Muse-Johnson and could not preside over criminal cases prosecuted by the commonwealth attorney’s office.
KRS 118.176 is the only Kentucky law that in which to disqualify candidates for office in a non-partisan judicial race, states Daugherty.
“Mr. Johnson moved to dismiss the petition contending that the Court lacks subject matter jurisdiction because of the General Assembly’s 2021 amendment to KRS 118.176. Specifically, Mr. Johnson argued the petition is untimely because it was not filed before the date of Kentucky’s primary election. The Court believes that the legislature did not intend to preclude petitioners from challenging the qualifications of a candidate after the date of the primary. The Court overrules this motion and will address the merits of the petition.
“To prevail in an action under KRS 118.176, a petitioner has the burden of proving a judicial candidate is not a ‘bona fide’ candidate for office,” state’s Daughtery’s official ruling. “The Court holds that Petitioners have failed to meet their burden of proof. The allegation that Mr. Johnson, if elected, will recuse from cases involving Ms. Muse-Johnson is not sufficient to overcome the public policy in this Commonwealth favoring decisions by voters in contested elections.
“In the event Mr. Johnson prevails in the election and Petitioners feel the resulting circumstances merit that they continue to assert their position, they may assert their position in an appropriate forum. Moreover, the Court notes that the concerns raised by the Petitioners could potentially be addressed in the event Mr. Johnson is elected either through choices made by Mr. Johnson or Ms. Muse-Johnson or through discussions with the Kentucky Court of Justice.
“The Court hereby enters judgement for Respondent Robert G. Johnson denying the petition seeking his disqualification as a candidate for the 14th Circuit Judge, Division 2. The judgement is final and appealable.”
An attorney explained that a case can be dismissed, but a motion can be denied. Another attorney explained, “… the judge put final and appealable language in the order, which is going to require the plaintiff to appeal that order.”
Greg Coulson, the attorney for Vinegar and Fightmaster, could not be reached for comment.
“The meritless case seeking to disqualify Judge Rob Johnson failed,” said Johnson attorney Kenyon Meyer. “The case was fully adjudicated and dismissed from the circuit court’s docket. Anyone who thinks there is a difference between losing a case by having their claim denied and losing a case by having the case dismissed is just wrong. The petitioners lost in full on the merits. A loss is a loss.”