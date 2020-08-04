“Pomp and Circumstance” rang through the air as students had their names called one at a time in front of a crowd of a few family members for the Scott County Schools’ in-person high school graduations.
Phoenix Horizon, Scott County High School and Great Crossing High School students were given the opportunity to cross the graduation stage in front of their families while being socially distant for a photo-op with superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub and school principals.
After the graduation parades, students and families wanted a way to celebrate in-person to make this senior year as normal as possible for the graduating class after the year was shortened by COVID-19.
Schools maintained cleanliness, wiping down surfaces after students crossed stages. Only one family was allowed in the area at a time to see their graduate walk.
James Scogin can be reached at jscogin@news-graphic.com