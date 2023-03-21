khsaa

Scott County players and coaches are honored at Rupp Arena for the 25th anniversary of their KHSAA state championship.

 KHSAA photo

Bluegrass basketball pundits of the day weren’t sure Scott County had the stamina to plow through a bracket that included Highlands, Lexington Catholic and Paintsville and win the 1998 KHSAA boys’ basketball Sweet 16.

Twenty-two thousand in attendance at Rupp Arena were incredulous at the Cardinals’ double-digit comeback to beat the Knights, ranked No. 3 in America, in the middle installment.

