The Georgetown Board of Elections met to discuss citizen concern surrounding the closure of two voting locations, the Ed Davis Learning Center and Sadieville City Clerk’s Office, during their normal meeting, held Wednesday, June 28.
In Sadieville, two of three voting locations were closed as part of the implementation of a new voter plan, each of which previously served as individual precincts, said Scott County Clerk Rebecca Johnson. The plan allows voters throughout the county to vote wherever is most convenient for them, rather than just in their own precinct.
According to the Commonwealth of Kentucky State Board of Elections, 12 locations across the county were available to citizens to vote in the May 2023 primary. This compares to the 46 precincts at 26 locations that were in place before the implementation of voter centers, Johnson said.
“Over the past few months I had a few conversations with one of our legislators who had concerns about the number of voting locations for the northern part of the county, which would encompass what I just talked about, those Sadieville locations,” Johnson said.
Historically, the western part of the county that encompasses Stamping Ground has been served by a single location: Stamping Ground Elementary, Johnson explained.
Guidelines in selecting a location as a voting center included looking at facilities with a space for a large voting room and sufficient parking, she said.
Distances between closed precincts and the nearest voting center were also considered; Johnson said that the distance between the Ed Davis Learning Center and Georgetown Middle School is approximately 1.5 miles.
“I feel like as a board, I know we took into account those individual precincts that we were closing in order to accomplish the vote center concept, the logistics of it,” she said. “What was the distance we were now asking voters to go in that area of that county, how far would they have to travel to get to a vote center location.”
Johnson said that, for both Sadieville and the Ed Davis Learning Center, citizen concerns have focused not on distance, but on what those locations provide to those communities. Similarly, Democratic member Pauline Shackleford said that she had received concern relating to the history of the closed locations.
“What are the possibilities of … graphing the history of voters in those precincts that were discussing?,” Shackleford asked. “Because the history of it has been the conversation that I’ve received.”
Due to the current timing of these concerns at a period in which the county is in the process of reapportionment, Johnson said that she felt as though this was a good time to address these as a board.
Johnson proposed a population study concerning population density surrounding the locations that have been retained as well as those that have been closed. Vote centers can also be evaluated based on the number of voters using each location, she explained.
Of the estimated 854 residents in the Ed Davis precinct, 103 voters were estimated to have voted in the primary, Johnson said. Of those, 20 voted early at SCPL, 44 voted at the same location on election day, 12 voted via mail-in ballots, and the remaining voters would be split up between other locations, she explained.
Although data like this does not exist currently for Sadieville, “that’s exactly the kind of study that we need to do,” Johnson said.
During the May 2023 primary, the Scott County Public Library (SCPL) remained the location with the highest turnout of voters, Johnson said. With three days of early and election day voting, she explained, 1,520 citizens voted at the location.
The advantages of voter centers, including “never having to turn away a qualified voter,” outweigh the disadvantages, Johnson said.
The implementation of these vote centers is a “balancing act,” she said.
“If we get too many vote centers, we run the chance of spreading ourselves too thin and not being able to run those as successfully as we can with a smaller number,” Johnson said. “‘So it’s part of the trade off in going from individual precincts to the vote center concept.”
When entertaining the idea of reopening locations, it must be considered whether or not those locations will be approved as a vote center, she explained.
“A vote center, in its definition, allows for any voter in the county, any registered voter, to potentially vote on any given day that it’s open for voting,” Johnson said. “In this case, it would be Election Day. But on Election Day, any given number of voters would need to be properly served in that facility, so there needs to be adequate parking, there needs to be a voting room large enough to accommodate any number of voters who would turn out to vote in those locations.”
However, locations that typically receive lower numbers of voters, including Northern and Stamping Ground Elementary, would not be closed because they singly serve those communities, Johnson said.
Elections Coordinator Amber Hoffman discussed the current work pertaining to reapportionment. Currently, no plan has been proposed, but another meeting concerning the process was scheduled to take place on Wednesday.
“We’re well within the time frame of the deadline to present a plan to the fiscal court and I would just consider that we’re still in the workshop phase of that,” Johnson said.
This process is based on population, not the number of registered voters, she explained.
No formal decisions were made during Wednesday’s meeting. The next meeting of the Board of Elections is scheduled for Wednesday, July 26 at 10:30 a.m.