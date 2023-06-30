The Georgetown Board of Elections met to discuss citizen concern surrounding the closure of two voting locations, the Ed Davis Learning Center and Sadieville City Clerk’s Office, during their normal meeting, held Wednesday, June 28. 

In Sadieville, two of three voting locations were closed as part of the implementation of a new voter plan, each of which previously served as individual precincts, said Scott County Clerk Rebecca Johnson. The plan allows voters throughout the county to vote wherever is most convenient for them, rather than just in their own precinct.

Recommended for you