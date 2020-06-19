map
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of a scheduled closure for Hemingway Place. The temporary closure is necessary for pipe installation operations.

Monday, June 226 a.m. until 7 p.m. (times are approximate)

Hemingway Place the intersection of US 62 and Hemingway Place

Left-turn movements in, and out of Hemingway Place will be blocked at milepoint 7.2 along US 62.

Residents of the neighborhoods that utilize Hemingway Place will need to take the US 25 entrance, instead of the Georgetown Bypass/US 62 entrance.

Alternate Routes

Motorists turning left onto the bypass from Hemingway should utilize Showalter Drive to turn right onto US 25, right onto the Georgetown Bypass/US 62.

  Motorists turning left onto Hemingway from the Georgetown Bypass/US 62 should turn left onto US 25, left onto Showalter, left onto Hemingway

All work, and closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather, emergencies and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.

