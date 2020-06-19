The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of a scheduled closure for Hemingway Place. The temporary closure is necessary for pipe installation operations.
Monday, June 22 – 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. (times are approximate)
Hemingway Place – the intersection of US 62 and Hemingway Place
— Left-turn movements in, and out of Hemingway Place will be blocked at milepoint 7.2 along US 62.
— Residents of the neighborhoods that utilize Hemingway Place will need to take the US 25 entrance, instead of the Georgetown Bypass/US 62 entrance.
Alternate Routes
— Motorists turning left onto the bypass from Hemingway should utilize Showalter Drive to turn right onto US 25, right onto the Georgetown Bypass/US 62.
— Motorists turning left onto Hemingway from the Georgetown Bypass/US 62 should turn left onto US 25, left onto Showalter, left onto Hemingway
All work, and closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather, emergencies and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.