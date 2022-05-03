The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is advising motorists of a scheduled closure for a portion of Paris Pike/U.S. 460 in Scott County beginning Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The temporary closure, KYTC said in a press release, is necessary for removal of brush from the bridge over Elkhorn Creek.
The route will be closed at mile point 10.5, which is the section of roadway the bridge crosses Elkhorn Creek. Motorists are instructed to take the East Main Street exit to McClelland Circle or the Georgetown Bypass to U.S. 460.
All work/closures are scheduled on a tentative basis and subject to change depending on weather, emergencies and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways, KYTC said.
