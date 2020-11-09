LEXINGTON — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of a scheduled bridge project. The bridge located on Switzer Road/KY 1689 where Locust Fork Creek meets Lecomptes Run Creek will be replaced.
The project is part of the Bridging Kentucky Program. The program is designed to improve the safety and soundness of the Commonwealth's bridges by rehabilitating, repairing, or replacing critical bridges throughout the state. For more information on Bridging Kentucky and other bridge projects, please visit http://BridgingKentucky.com
Monday, Nov. 16 at 7:00 a.m. through 8 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
Switzer Road
— the bridge (milepoint 2.224) located between milepoints 2.219 and 2.227 will be closed
Motorists will need to utilize the signed detour in place:
— Switzer Road/KY 1689 to Main Street (Stamping Ground)/KY 227 to Woodlake Road/KY 1688 to Rocky Brand Road/KY 1262 to Switzer Road/KY 1689
All work, and closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.