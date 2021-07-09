Walking into the lower level of the First Presbyterian Church next to the AMEN House, racks and racks of clothing fill the spaces as volunteers sort through the donations.
For the next eight weeks, the AMEN House team will be operating their clothing ministry next door to their food pantry, but they are looking for a long-term solution.
“The plan is to do just pop-up giveaways during that time,” AMEN House Director Michele Carlisle said. “But the overwhelming amount of clothing that has come in already… So, what you see in front of you today (June 23) is what’s come in since Monday (June 21). None of this was here.”
Bags of clothes which have yet to be sorted fill the rooms of the church basement.
“In 2019, which is the last time clothing was in full force, we gave away just under 70,000 articles of clothing,” Carlisle said. “And then, in 2020, the world flipped upside down and all of these regulations came on us for how many people could be in the building. So, we kind of feel like we were forced into a decision of pressing pause on clothing.”
June 17 of this year, a note was posted on Facebook to begin taking clothing donations again.
“We have seen, time and time again, the need for clothing,” AMEN House Clothing Team Lead Teri Budde said. “The public has been so gracious and so excited that they can’t wait for us to get out there and start moving the clothing.”
Anything from newborn to adult plus sizes are being collected, she said.
Children’s toys, books and puzzles are also being collected, as well as small household appliances.
“There is such a need for people when they’ve lost their home, or they’ve gotten into a new apartment, that if we could have a place where people could come and we could set their kitchen up — you get pots and pans, dishes, knives, forks, that sort of a thing — even a place big enough where you could have beds, refrigerators, washers and dryers, that would be the dream down the road.”
The AMEN House is taking clothing donations through July, Budde said. Items may be dropped off during normal AMEN House hours, which are, Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to noon and Tuesday until 3 p.m.
Arrangements may be made to drop off items during off hours by calling the AMEN House at 502-863-5305. They ask not to leave items by the doors.
James Scogin can be reached at jscogin@news-graphic.com.