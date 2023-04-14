STAMPING GROUND — Changes were made to Stamping Ground’s code of ordinances when Stamping Ground City Commission met April 4.
The commission had their second reading to add Section 130.02 to the code of ordinances.
“It shall be unlawful to discharge a firearm within the city limits of Stamping Ground unless necessary or proper for the protection of person or property,” the ordinance states.
People who violate the new section of the ordinance can be fined up to $250, according to the ordinance.
The ordinance passed with a 2-1 vote, as only three members of the commission were present.
“The point behind passing the firearm ordinance is once and a while we find things that need to be updated, and that’s the case here,” Mayor Keith Murphy said.
This gives law enforcement something to work with, he said.
“The other thing is if somebody asks, we can tell them and it’s not left up to the whims of somebody,” Murphy said. “We can say with clarity, ‘no, you cannot discharge a firearm just for the heck of it within city limits.’”
Later, the commission adopted and approved a resolution pertaining to the goals and objectives of the comprehensive plan of the Georgetown-Scott County Planning Commission that was presented to the commission in February 7 meeting.
The resolution is adopting the rules and objectives from Georgetown-Scott County’s 2022 update to the comprehensive plan.
“It’s a tool that (Georgetown-Scott County Planning) uses to plan,” Murphy said.
This resolution passed with a 3-0 vote.
In other city business:
—Approval for city hall and police to move from AT&T Internet to Spectrum.
—Approved the purchase of three turnout kits at a value of $8,676 plus shipping and a new gear extractor for $6,393.36.
—Approved a new generator for SGFD
—Approved the March 7 meeting minutes.
—Provided an update on fleet cards, which are used to provide gasoline for SGPD and SGFD.
—Authorized Aflac to proceed with materials for consideration of an agreement between Aflac and Stamping Ground.