Tim Thompson, a 17-year veteran, has been named chief for the Georgetown Fire Department.
Upon approval from the city council, Thompson succeeds Eric Colson who is retiring after 21 years with the GFD. Colson served as interim fire chief in 2019 before being named fire chief the same year.
“We want to thank Eric for some very good work during his time with the Georgetown Fire Department and as fire chief,” said Mayor Tom Prather. “Thanks to him we have our command structure in place with Thompson and Jamie Gifford prepared to lead the department, he was responsible for establishing our training protocols and our training facility was established under Eric’s watch.
“Eric made some very real improvements during his time as the fire chief.”
Because he has accrued a substantial amount of benefit time such as sick leave and vacation, Colson will not officially retire until Aug. 1, 2022, said city officials.
“Chief Colson’s list of accomplishments is far longer than can be covered here,” states a city press release. “Under Colson’s leadership, the Department’s command staff was restructured to divide the Assistant Fire Chief’s management responsibilities into two roles: Operations and Fire Prevention, each of which was to be headed by a separate Assistant Fire Chief. Because of this change, Colson leaves the Department ideally situated to transition to new leadership.
“Chief Colson led the Department through challenging times, managing staffing and revenue shortages and inoperable fire apparatus, and a global pandemic. The latter presented unique challenges to a department that exists by nature in close quarters, and Chief Colson navigated these difficulties with a steady approach and excellent communication with his staff, city leadership and the public. During his time in office, the department maintained its status as an ISO 2 rated fire department, a major accomplishment considering the record population growth Georgetown has been experiencing. He was also responsible for creating the position of battalion Chief Training Officer, whose responsibility is to guide recruits and firefighters through all levels of training during their time at the department. Colson is highly regarded for his attention to detail and strong work ethic and as a role model for firefighters aspiring to leadership. Chief Colson has been a tireless advocate for adding a fourth fire station, and he has presented detailed facts to support the need, as well as thoughtful analysis of the steps that could make this a reality for the city. His work will be instrumental to future discussions about Georgetown’s fire coverage. Chief Colson advocated for competitive pay for his staff, providing city leadership with critical data needed to make structural salary adjustments across the department.”
Thompson joined the city as a sanitation employee in 2000 and was hired by the Georgetown Fire Department in 2005. He was promoted to captain in 2012 and in 2015 to fire marshal. In 2020, Thompson became the GFD’s first Assistant Chief of Prevention, where he has served through today.
The mayor praised Thompson’s work as code enforcement officer, saying his strengths are compassion and positivity. The mayor also noted Thompson’s charity work with 24000.org, which he formed with his wife, Heather providing insect nets in Uganda to help stop the spread of malaria.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.