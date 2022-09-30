For Tom Combs, working at Toyota was what brought him to Scott County 25 years ago, and he’s not left since.
An Air Force “brat,” Combs said his father served in the United States Air Force for 29 years, which allowed him to see and live in places like Japan, Kansas and Florida on five different air force bases. He added his father retired in 1971, and his family returned to Kentucky.
“My parents are originally from Kentucky with both my parents being raised in Lee County. With that, I attended and graduated from Eastern Kentucky University,” Combs said.
Combs joined Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky (TMMK) in 1987, which later drove him to move his family to Scott County in 1997. He’s been married to his wife, Janet, for 47 years, becoming a father to three children along the way: Derek, Natalie and Kathryn.
“Scott County is a special place to me because it’s where we built our home, and our children were mostly raised and went to school here. All three of our children graduated from Scott County High School,” he said.
As a retiree from Toyota, Combs said he had the opportunity to be involved in many different positions.
“I now find myself more involved in volunteer opportunities. While working with Toyota, I became very involved with United Way and supported its cause for several years. I’ve been a Boy Scout leader in various positions for about 30 years,” he said.
Combs is also the commissioner and vice president of district operations for the Boy Scouts.
“Scouting, for anyone who has been involved as a Scout leader, can keep oneself pretty busy. This past June was my fifth year coordinating the Scott County Distinguished Citizen Recognition luncheon. This event allows us to recognize some special people in this community, as well as providing additional funding for the Scouting. I’m fortunate to be associated with several involved persons within the city and county who help to make this special recognition a reality. I couldn’t do it without them,” he said.
But Combs’ service to his community doesn’t end there. He has also been a member of the Kiwanis since 1978.
“I have been a member of the Kiwanis Club of Scott County for about 23 years. Our club is devoted to serving our youth in our community. I’ve been coordinating the Fourth of July parade and fireworks for our club for the past nine years,” he said. “This event doesn’t happen without the involvement of all our club members. It’s always an exciting time and I always enjoy seeing the crowds gather downtown to see the parade and meet the participants in the parade.”
Combs has volunteered with the Keeneland Concours, which raises money for the UK Children’s Hospital. He is also a member of the Sons of the American Legion, Post 24, which helps support veterans.
“One could say as a retiree, I’m pretty busy much of the time,” he said. “For many years I supported the Special Olympics by raising money through a motorcycle poker run and as an event coordinator during the State Summer Olympics games.”
Combs said he would easily say his parents have held inspirational positions in his life, noting they are his mentors.
“As a youth, growing up with parents in the armed services, their working life was serving this country. It seems the least I could do would be to give back for the opportunities presented to me by volunteering some,” he said.
Combs said his message would be for others in communities through Scott County to get involved, whether as a volunteer for a nonprofit, helping with local events, joining a service club or the like.
“If one looks around, it’s not hard to find a place to help out with,” he said.
Looking toward the future, Combs said he wants to spend more time with his grandchildren and do more of the things he enjoys, like fishing and golfing.
“We have a granddaughter who is 22 months old and a grandson who is 10 months old. Both live out of state, so it’s not always easy to go visit them. For that matter, we need to spend more time with our grown-up children, who we call our young adults,” he said.