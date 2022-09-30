tom

Tom Combs poses with his Kiwanis vest.

 News-Graphic Photo by Emily Perkins

For Tom Combs, working at Toyota was what brought him to Scott County 25 years ago, and he’s not left since. 

An Air Force “brat,” Combs said his father served in the United States Air Force for 29 years, which allowed him to see and live in places like Japan, Kansas and Florida on five different air force bases. He added his father retired in 1971, and his family returned to Kentucky.

