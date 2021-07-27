STAMPING GROUND — Stamping Ground city commissioners spent a portion of their Tuesday, July 20 meeting discussing the possibility of permitting alcohol sales on Sundays.
Commissioner Dale Perry told the commission that he has received six calls from citizens on the issue. Three were in favor of Sunday alcohol sales, and three were against the change. He also mentioned seeing several people come by Buffalo Spirits on Main Street on Sundays trying to purchase alcohol, but the store was not open.
Commissioner Rob Jones, owner of Buffalo Spirits, said the city is losing money to surrounding cities by not allowing sales on Sunday.
“There’s too many people starting to ask,” Jones said. “That’s a shame that we’re sending that money to Georgetown or Frankfort. I hate to see it myself but that means somebody’s got to work.”
Jones said he already works six days a week, and if sales were permitted on Sunday, he would most likely end up working that day.
“Like I said, if I’m open on Sundays, I’m the one that’s probably going to have to work. I already work six days a week. I really don’t want to have to work on Sundays, but I’m looking at the money we’re losing too. Not just for me but for the city,” Jones said.
Other commissioners, including Jessie Zagaruyka, expressed their personal concerns about Sunday alcohol sales.
“I have to be completely honest here. Being a Christian, I would be against it,” said Zagaruyka.
Zagaruyka said one of the reasons it bothers her is because families are seeing it in their faces when they are going to church. Jones replied that the churches should be full if families are going to church, but instead, they are “starving” for people to come to church that aren’t going currently.
Another point Jones brought up was families are exposing themselves to alcohol sales when they go to Georgetown on Sundays.
“They’re going out with their families on Sundays, where do they go? They go to Georgetown. They go to Walmart. Beer sales are at Walmart. They go to eat dinner somewhere. There’s beer sales there,” Jones said. “I understand what you’re arguing but it’s not a good founded argument because of what they’re doing in Georgetown.”
Commissioner David Clark added his take on the issue, saying he would prefer to not have any businesses open on Sundays.
“I have a duty to speak to what my convictions are and what I think is best for my community that I’ve lived in for 70 years. If I had my preference, no businesses should be open on the Lord’s day. The fact that we are in the 21st century and things have evolved the way that they have, I’ll deal with it the best way that I can,” Clark said.
Perry said he is “torn” and wants to hear what community members think about the issue.
“I think you need to talk to your constituents to see what their temperature is. That’s what elected officials do,” attorney Joe Hoffman said.
Each commissioner agreed that they would listen to the comments and concerns from the public before making any decision.
“I’m open-minded. I want to see. I love our community and I want to be there for our community so I want to know how they feel and what they want,” Zagaruyka said.
For Jones, he said he will go with whatever the commission decides, but sees a chance for the city to grow if alcohol sales are allowed on Sunday.
“I just see this town’s taking an option to grow a little bit more and letting it go,” said Jones. “The whole alcohol issue has changed the way we live.”
Citizens were invited to state their opinions on the matter at the next commission meeting on Aug. 3 at 6 p.m.
Other actions taken at the meeting included the following:
— Approved a motion to authorize Commissioner Perry to spend $300 per pole on state right-of-ways for parking.
— Approved June 22 and July 6 minutes.
