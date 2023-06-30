commission

Commission member Tommy Druen and GIS Analyst Whitley Keltner review one of the proposed reapportionment maps.

 News-Graphic Photo by Mike Scogin

The three-member Scott County Reapportionment Commission tentatively approved a map for magisterial seat for the Scott County Fiscal Court to be used during the next presidential election.

The commission members — Tommy Druen, Issac Hughes and Bernard Palmer — met for the third time Wednesday and approved a map based upon criteria outlined by state law. Now, the Scott County Clerk Rebecca Johnson and county Elections Coordinator Amber Hoffman will verify the map using population blocks based upon the most recent U.S. Census.

