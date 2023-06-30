The three-member Scott County Reapportionment Commission tentatively approved a map for magisterial seat for the Scott County Fiscal Court to be used during the next presidential election.
The commission members — Tommy Druen, Issac Hughes and Bernard Palmer — met for the third time Wednesday and approved a map based upon criteria outlined by state law. Now, the Scott County Clerk Rebecca Johnson and county Elections Coordinator Amber Hoffman will verify the map using population blocks based upon the most recent U.S. Census.
If the map is verified, it will be presented to the Scott County Fiscal Court, which has 60 days to approve, amend or reject the map. After the fiscal court approves a map, the voting public has 20 days to voice approval or concerns with the county clerk. If the map is challenged by the public, the matter will go before a circuit court judge and a ruling will be made to keep or reject the proposed map. If the map is rejected by the judge, the matter will be returned to the fiscal court to resolve the issue.
Once that process is complete, the map will be in force the day following the November 2023 elections, and will be the magisterial districts used in the following 2024 elections.
The commission met for almost two hours Wednesday looking through several drafts, discussing Census Blocks, geographical boundaries, population growth patterns and potential issues with various boundaries. The commission chose to also use boundaries for subdivisions as boundaries in an effort to keep neighborhoods within one district as much as possible.
“We prefer physical boundaries such as roads and creeks because they do not typically change,” Johnson said. “We’ve had situations where, because of our record growth, the boundary of a district would actually cut through a rooftop, putting that house into two different districts.
“That’s less likely to happen with a physical barrier such as a road.”
Reapportioning magisterial districts became necessary because of Scott County’s population growth over the past 10 years. Three magisterial districts experienced substantial growth — for example District Four’s population has increased 32.73 percent since 2010 while District Five’s population has declined 20 percent during that same time period. Despite the county’s record growth, four of the seven fiscal court districts actually lost population while the other two experienced significant growth. State law requires each district be as close as possible in population and demographics.
The tentative map approved by the commission includes the following basic descriptions. The map must be verified by census population blocks and if so, will be re-presented to the commission in mid-July for final approval before submission to the fiscal court in late July or early August.
—District One has a population of 8,530 and is best described as the northeastern section of Scott County with boundaries such as the Harrison County line, U.S. 62, Oxford Drive, Paris Pike, I-75, Long Lick Pike and Cincinnati Road.
—District Two has a population of 7,918 and is best described as the northwestern section of Scott County with boundaries such as Cynthiana Road (U.S. 62), Oxford Drive, Paris Pike, I-75, Long Lick Pike and Cincinnati Road.
—District Three has a population of 8,335 and is best described as the southwestern section of Scott County with boundaries such as Frankfort Road, McClelland Circle, I-75 and Lisle Road.
—District Four has a population of 8,486 and is best described as the southeastern section of Scott County with boundaries such as the Fayette and Bourbon county lines, Cynthiana Road, McClelland Circle, I-75 and Lisle Road.
—District Five has a population of 7,932 and is best described as the northern area of Georgetown with boundaries such as I-75, Cherry Blossom Way, Main Street, North Broadway, Elkhorn Creek, McCracken Creek, Long Lick Pike and Champion Way.
—District Six has a population of 8,016 and is best described as the central area of Georgetown with boundaries such as Main Street, the railroad, Old Lemons Mill Road, South Broadway, Hiawatha Trail, Paynes Depot Road, Elkhorn Creek and North Broadway.
—District Seven has a population of 7,934 and is best described as the southern area of Georgetown with boundaries such as McClelland Circle, Paynes Depot Road, Hiawatha Trail, South Broadway, Old Lemons Mill Road and the railroad.
State law requires reapportionment of fiscal court seats every 10 years, once the census is completed. Scott County’s fiscal court is on the magisterial system that requires the respective magistrate to live within their district and the election is conducted only for that district. State law restricts the number of magisterial districts to eight. Scott County has seven.