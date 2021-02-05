STAMPING GROUND — The city is looking to identify and beautify areas in Stamping Ground, Mayor Keith Murphy said in Tuesday’s commission meeting.
“It’s a community effort,” Murphy said. “It all starts in your own back yard.”
The commission bounced ideas off one another for what is expected to be a year-long effort of beautifying the city. Cleaning up streets, the sidewalk and park areas were some examples.
Murphy also presented to the commission the need to fix the ductwork in Stamping Ground City Hall. He held up a filter taken out of the system saying the now black filter proved to be a ‘health hazard’ by anyone’s standards.
With the cost at $40 a vent and nine vents needing work, the commission made a motion to approve completing the ductwork.
Other topics discussed Tuesday were:
— The commission went over financials for the month of January
— Robert Story, with Aflac, presented on supplementary insurance policies and short-term disability.
— Ads were reviewed for Chamber of Commerce and Georgetown Magazine
— The yearly closing schedule was reviewed.
James Scogin can be reached at jscogin@news-graphic.com.