STAMPING GROUND – The city of Stamping Ground is looking to add to city limits with an annexation of part of a property on Sebree Road.
The first reading of the annexation ordinance for the property took place during the regular meeting of the Stamping Ground City Commission on May 2.
Discussions for annexation of the land originated from an April 18 commission meeting. The property owners requested that the additional acreage is incorporated into the city of Stamping Ground.
“(The property owners) have asked for a zone change from agriculture to single family residential,” City Attorney Joe Hoffman said. “The zone changed has been approved under the condition that the property is annexed into the city.”
That part of land is just over half an acre in size behind the city line.
There still needs to be one more reading which will be done at the next city commission being held on May 16.
Also during the meeting, Police Chief Don Whitlock reported that last Thursday, a FLOCK camera alerted Officer Giles and other local law enforcement a man who had several warrants out for his arrest.
FLOCK cameras watch for license plates that belong to people who have warrants out for arrest and alert the proper authorities if the camera sees one.
“(Officer Giles) was close, and (law enforcement) was able to catch a guy out of Lincoln County that had several warrants out for his arrest,” Whitlock said.
The Sheriff’s Office was alerted as well as Stamping Ground Police.
Officer Giles was first on the scene and along with Scott County Sheriff’s Office arrested the person.
“They got a bit of narcotics off the road. They got a stolen gun off the road and other stolen items,” Whitlock said.
One of Whitlock’s major goals is to set up more FLOCK cameras throughout Stamping Ground, he said. He wants to get cameras on Locust Fork Road, Sebree Road and Woodlake Pike to cover all major roads into and out of town.
In other business:
— Approved money to buy keychains to promote the city.
— Started planning for July 4 festivities as well as Horsey 100.
— Heard a ten-month performance review on the budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.
— Talked about painting the water tower next the elementary school.
— Approved April 18 meeting minutes and financials.